Mix and match these healthy ingredients to fuel the kays ahead. – By Jessica Migala

Even when you consume energy chews, gels, and sports drinks, your long run may leave you dragging in the twilight kays. “On runs over 23 kilometres, carb-only fuel often leaves runners hungry. Protein and fat take longer to digest, so adding them to the mix delivers more sustained energy to prevent crashing,” says Anne Mauney, dietitian and marathoner. She also points out that fat and protein can cause GI distress mid-run, so it’s best to test alternate fuels on shorter runs first.

Energy bites are trendy sources of fuel that are made with nuts, dried fruit, and flavour enhancers like cocoa powder and shredded coconut. “It’s hard to mess these up,” says Mauney.

Blend your ingredients in a food processor, roll into balls, and store in the fridge for your next run. If you can’t stomach fat or protein mid-run, snack on these for recovery.

To avoid squishing, pack your bites into a ziptop bag and store in your fuel belt.

All About That Base

Aim for 1 to 1.5 parts nuts (almonds, cashews, peanuts, walnuts, or a mixture) to 1 part dried fruit (dates, raisins, apricots, and cranberries supply a hit of quick-burning carbs; tart cherries contain inflammation-reducing anthocyanin compounds). This ratio ensures that you don’t go too heavy on fat or fibre, which can weigh you down.

Everything But the Kitchen Sink

Add mix-ins to taste. Try shredded coconut, oats, dried goji berries or blueberries, and hemp, chia, or sesame seeds. Use protein powders or nut butters for your post-run energy bites.

Sugar ’n’ Spice

Enhance taste with maple syrup or honey, both of which supply sugar for quick energy. Also try vanilla extract, cocoa powder, citrus zest, or spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, turmeric). Instant espresso powder provides a tasty, caffeinated boost.

Pass the Salt

You don’t have to go overboard: Just a few shakes will give your body the sodium it needs to replenish the electrolytes lost through sweat.

Pump Up the Crunch

Fold in your favourite texture boosters, like cacao nibs or crispy brown-rice cereal – a fan favourite because it’s easy on the stomach.