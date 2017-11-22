RUN IT OFF CLUB: Julia Ran Off 21kg!

A persistent parent banished her baby weight for good! – By Lisa Abdellah

Name: Julia Wykeham

Age: 41

Home Town: Cape Town

Height: 1.60m

Occupation: Housewife

Time Required: 18 Months

Then: 76kg

Now: 55kg

The Wake-Up

When I fell pregnant with my daughter four years ago, I was working in the Middle East. I decided to move back home to be closer to my family. Once I had returned, I took eating for two to a whole new level. Then I was diagnosed with hypothyroidism, which further accelerated my weight gain.

Six months after the birth, I still hadn’t returned to my original dress size – which was horrifying! I hated the way I looked.



The Shake-Up

I cut down on processed foods, carbohydrates and sugar. Then, I started to run. In the beginning I could barely manage a kilometre, and had to take regular walk breaks.

My husband lives and works abroad, so I had to rely on my parents to look after my children while I ran. One of the symptoms of hypothyroidism is fatigue, and I often had to fight the urge to use it as an excuse not to bother.

But I knew if I wanted to see results, I had to be consistent. So each day, I challenged myself to run further than I had the day before. After a year, I entered my first half marathon.

The Reward

My proudest running achievement is my back-to-back Comrades medals. Like the iconic ultra, my weight-loss journey was full of ups and downs. Things didn’t always go as planned; but I also learned about tenacity, and how to be kind to myself and respect my body.

With persistence, you too can reap the rewards of improved health.

