Get your 2018 Two Oceans Ultra Training Programmes here!

Tackling the Old Mutual Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in 2018? Arrive at the start line on Saturday, 31 March ready to conquer the race. Following a structured training programme will allow you the best chance at achieving your goals. Pick the programme best suited for you and click on the relevant link.

Happy training!

TRAINING PROGRAMMES:

SUB-4 (SILVER): Download

SUB-5 (SAINSBURY): Download

SUB-6 (BRONZE): Download

SUB-7 (BLUE MEDAL): Download

For Half Marathon training programmes, click here.