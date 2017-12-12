Two Oceans Ultra 2018: Your Training Starts Here!

Get your 2018 Two Oceans Ultra Training Programmes here!

IMG_0820

Tackling the Old Mutual Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in 2018? Arrive at the start line on Saturday, 31 March ready to conquer the race. Following a structured training programme will allow you the best chance at achieving your goals. Pick the programme best suited for you and click on the relevant link.

Happy training!

TRAINING PROGRAMMES:

SUB-4 (SILVER): Download

SUB-5 (SAINSBURY): Download

SUB-6 (BRONZE): Download

SUB-7 (BLUE MEDAL): Download

Sign up to the FREE Two Oceans training newsletter, here.

For Half Marathon training programmes, click here.

Got something to say?

Leave a Reply