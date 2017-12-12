Two Oceans Ultra 2018: Your Training Starts Here!12 Dec 2017
Get your 2018 Two Oceans Ultra Training Programmes here!
Tackling the Old Mutual Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in 2018? Arrive at the start line on Saturday, 31 March ready to conquer the race. Following a structured training programme will allow you the best chance at achieving your goals. Pick the programme best suited for you and click on the relevant link.
Happy training!
TRAINING PROGRAMMES:
SUB-4 (SILVER): Download
SUB-5 (SAINSBURY): Download
SUB-6 (BRONZE): Download
SUB-7 (BLUE MEDAL): Download
