Two Oceans Marathon: All You Need To Know

Make the most out of your weekend festival of running. From vital race information to where you friends can support, to where to park; here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon (and all the other events).



The Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon and Half will take place on Saturday, 15 April 2o17, with the trail runs, Nappy Dash, Friendship Run, Toddlers’ Trot, 2.1km and 5.6km taking place on Friday, 14 April.

EXPO AND REGISTRATION

The Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon Expo is an opportunity for all runners to experience the latest trends in the running and sporting arena and be part of the exciting atmosphere leading up to the race. It will be taking place at the CTICC, Convention Square, 1 Lower Long Street, Cape Town.

EXPO HOURS:

Wednesday 12 April 2017 09:00 – 19:00 Thursday 13 April 2017 09:00 – 19:00 Friday 14 April 2017 08:00 – 17:00

Take time to visit the many stands to check out the latest in running technology or stock up last minute race day essentials.

COLLECTING ON BEHALF OF ANOTHER RUNNER:

Your travel plans and other commitments may prevent you from collecting your race pack from the Expo, which is why you may authorise some else do do it on your behalf.

The Authorisation Form (download below) must be completed by the entrant, and signed by both the entrant and nominated collector. In addition to this letter, the following must also be produced:

PHOTO COPIES of both parties’ ID / Passport / Driver’s License

Proof of entry – either a printed email or a copy of the SMS sent to the entrant

The individual doing the collecting is also required to produce physical proof of ID (ID book, Passport or Driver’s License)

Download the authorisation form HERE.

ULTRA STARTING TIMES:

Start time 06:40

HALF MARATHON STARTING TIMES:

Start times A-C: 06:00D: 06:10E: 06:20

ROAD CLOSURES:

For a full list of road closures on race day, click here.

56K ROUTE MAP:

HALF MARATHON ROUTE MAP

EVENT INFORMATION

TOG BAGS:

Need to have your tog bag transported to the finish field while you run? A free Tog Bag Facility will be available on Race Day in the road above the UCT finish fields. The facility will be clearly signposted for easy location.

Simply bring your clearly labeled tog bag to one of the Tog Bag Trucks that will be available at:

the start in Dean Street for the Half Marathon

outside the Great Westerford Building for the Ultra Marathon.

Please attach the label provided at the Tog Bag Truck to your tog bag, and ensure that you keep the opposing label safe while you run. You will need the matching label to claim your bag.

PARKING:

Parking at UCT and near the start is limited. Runners are advised to share lifts to the start and to be dropped off within walking distance. Some of the schools near the start will provide parking. The “Jammie Shuttle” bus service will take runners back to the parking areas at the start free of charge. These will leave from 10:00 onwards from the UCT Indoor Sports Centre.

Seconding for 56km and 21km

The NO MOBILE SECONDING rule will be strictly enforced. No seconds may drive, cycle or run alongside any athlete on the route. The STAND AND HAND rule, whereby a runner’s seconds may stand at any refreshment station on the route and hand refreshments to their athlete while they remain stationary, will apply. No seconds may travel on the route. The race referees will deal with any transgression of this rule and the penalty may include disqualification after a warning. ULTRA CUT OFF: Cut-Offs 10:10 – 28km: Halfway, Noordhoek Main Road12:00 – 42.2km: Outside Four Seasons Farm, Hout Bay Main Road 13:40 – Finish Line Cut-Off

HALF MARATHON CUT OFF

Cut-Offs 09h10: 18km Cut-off (Almond Road)09h30: Finish Line Cut-off

RACE INFORMATION

RACE NUMBERS & KIT:

The two race numbers that you collect at Race Number Collection must be worn without alteration on the back and front of your running vest or crop top.

Race numbers may NOT be attached to your running shorts.

Unlicensed runners must run in plain colours without advertising on their vest or T-shirts.

All runners must, at all times, have two race numbers affixed on the front and back of their running vest, t-shirt or crop top.

Provincial licence or ASA licence numbers do not have to be worn, as special OMTOM race numbers will be issued.

RACETEC CHIP:

You must attach your RaceTec Chip to either your left or right shoe using your laces. Keep it in a safe place as your RaceTec Chip is linked to your personal profile and can be used at any event timed by RaceTec.

Your chip is not transferable to another runner as it is personalised for your use only.

Have your chip scanned at Race Number Collection to check that you have the correct chip and that your details are correct.

Remember to attach your RaceTec chip to your running shoe before you leave for the race to prevent it being left at home.

No chip – no results – no exceptions.

No other timing chip (previously used) in Two Oceans Marathons will be valid.

TWO OCEANS MARATHON SEEDING:

The entire field is seeded with an alphabetical letter as part of their race number. This letter will correspond to the starting pens at the start. You may start in a seeding group behind yours, but NOT in one ahead.

21km: The Half Marathon (groups A-D) starts in front of the Ultra start area in Main Road, Newlands.

Note the 21km start times:

A – C: 06:00*

D: 06:10*

E: 06:20*

56km: The Ultra starts after the Half Marathon outside South African Breweries at the bottom of Dean Street, on the Main Road at 06h40*.

WATER STATIONS:

25 well-stocked refreshment stations along the 56km route will ensure that every runner’s needs are adequately catered for, and 10 well-stocked refreshment stations are positioned along the half marathon route.

TOILETS:

Please use the toilets that are available at the UCT grounds and at the start. There will be toilets at the start and finish and at all refreshments stations on route.

MEDICAL:

It is imperative that runners fill in the medical information on the back of their race number. Should a runner require hospital treatment or ambulance transport, he/she will be charged according to the hospital tariff rate.

(021) 937 0324 > Please memorise this number in the case of a medical emergency. Information relating to runners who have been admitted to the Medical Tent will be available at the Information Tent next to the finish.

SUPPORTERS – WHERE TO GO AND SUPPORT

If you are wanting to follow your runner, click here for all the best spots along the route.

TRAIL RUNS INFORMATION

The Trail Runs will take place on Good Friday, 14 April 2017. Both routes start at the Jameson Plaza, UCT and take in sections of forest, the slopes of Devils Peak and Groote Schuur Estate, finishing on the UCT rugby fields.

07:00 – 24km in batches with 10 min. intervals

08:40 – 12km in batches with 10 min. intervals

Cut-off Times

There will be a cut-off at 10h00 at the 13.5km mark for the 24km route (Tafelberg Road)

There will be a 12h30 cut-off on the mountain for anybody who is still left on the mountain.

24km runners have 90 mins to run the first 7km to Tafelberg Road and 2.5 hours to make it off the mountain to the Blockhouse (11km).

Timing

All runners will be required to wear a RaceTec timing chip on one of their shoes during the race. The chip must be registered in the runner’s name and not belong to someone else.

Compulsory Equipment for the Trail Runs

Note: Athletes will be required to unpack their kit at the start to display their compulsory kit as listed below.

12km:

Water – Carry at least 1 Litre (we recommend a hydration pack) Food – Energy Bar/ Sandwich/ Banana A cell phone charged with organiser’s number in Ziplock bag. (021 937 0324 – emergencies only) Windbreaker and disposable poncho OR waterproof jacket with sealed seams Race Number, pinned to your shirt Your RaceTec timing chip, laced onto one of your shoes. The chip must be registered in your name and not belong to someone else. Runners who do not own a chip (or have lost theirs) must purchase a new chip when they enter, and runners who lose their timing chips after entering or have left them at home will be able to buy a new timing chip at Registration. Sunblock and a hat are recommended

24km:

Water – Carry at least 2 Litres (we recommend a hydration pack) Food – Energy Bar/ Sandwich/ Banana A cell phone charged with organiser’s number in Ziplock bag. (021 937 0324 – emergencies only) Windbreaker and disposable poncho OR waterproof jacket with sealed seams Space blanket & whistle Sunblock & hat Race Number, pinned to your shirt Your RaceTec timing chip, laced onto one of your shoes. The chip must be registered in your name and not belong to someone else. Runners who do not own a chip (or have lost theirs) must purchase a new chip when they enter, and runners who lose their timing chips after entering or have left them at home will be able to buy a new timing chip at Registration.

Short Run (± 12km )

Long Course (± 24km )

For more information, visit http://www.twooceansmarathon.org.za/.