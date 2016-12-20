Keep Fit & Jolly These Holidays!

Make time for even a few kilometres this holiday season. – Jeff Galloway

Life can get in the way of running at any time of the year, but holidays are especially challenging. Whether you’re hosting parties and visitors from out of town, or just attending get-togethers and travelling, a busy social calendar leaves less time for logging mileage. If you’re struggling, make your mantra ‘Something is better than nothing’, and try these tactics for keeping a routine intact.

PLAN AHEAD

If you look at your schedule, you can probably pinpoint windows during which you’re least likely to have other obligations usurp your running time. For many people, that’s first thing in the morning. If it’s before the sun rises, plan to run in a safe, well-lit area, or hit the treadmill.

Choose a goal race, commit and keep that in mind!

REFRAME

Think of your run not as an item on your to-do list, but as an activity that will destress you. Even a short run can improve your attitude and prepare you to tackle a busy day. You have to take care of yourself before you’re fully able to take care of others, and exercise is a great means of self-care.

GO FOR FIVE

Struggling with motivation? Tell yourself that you only need to run for five minutes. Once you’re dressed and out there, you may want to go longer. If not, you can run five and head home – it still beats doing nothing.

TRY A WALK

If running didn’t require changing and showering, it would be more time-​efficient. You can get around both those steps by walking, and you can also include friends and family members who might not be up for a run. Walking by itself doesn’t deliver all the benefits run-walking does, but it helps you maintain some fitness when you’re strapped for time.