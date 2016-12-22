10 Simple Moves To Injury-Proof Your Body!

One of the best ways to prevent injuries is to strength-train. – By Cindy Kuzma

Any weakness in your kinetic chain can compromise your form, leading to gait changes that increase your risk of getting hurt. Plus, strong muscles absorb more of the force that occurs when you strike the ground, meaning less of it remains to damage your bones, joints, and ligaments.

Do this routine (designed by coach and personal trainer Jeff Horowitz) two or three times per week. Start with one set of 10 reps of each exercise and work your way up to two sets of 20 reps.

Crunched for time? Do the moves labelled with an asterisk. Those target hip muscles that keep your pelvis stable while running, which is especially critical for injury prevention.

1. One-Legged Deadlift*

Stand on your right leg. Tip your upper body forward while raising your left leg behind you, keeping your back, arms, and right leg straight. Return to starting position. After one set, switch to the other leg and repeat.

Next level: Don’t touch your leg down between reps—this works your stabilising muscles even more.

