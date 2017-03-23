37 Reasons Running Is SO Much Better Than Cycling

Never mind what our colleagues at that Bicycling magazine say, here’s why running is the real best sport. – By The Runner’s World Editors

Our colleagues over at Bicycling magazine recently tossed a jab at the world’s best sport with a little article called 7 Reasons Why Cycling is Better Than Running.

We took a look, and their arguments don’t seem to hold a lot of water. They basically boil down to admitting runners are tougher, enjoying the ability to coast, and thinking those silly outfits look good (please!).

Of course, there are a lot more than seven reasons why running is so much better than cycling. Here are just a few:

1. Your butt doesn’t hurt after a run.

2. …plus all that sitting is terrible for you.

3. You can actually hold stuff in your hands.

4. And if you need to stop for a second, you don’t have to worry about toppling over because your foot is stuck to a pedal.

5. Bad weather? Not a problem. You can run even in the rain.

6. Top shelf running gear won’t eat your paycheck.

7. Running clothes aren’t made to be eight sizes too small. (Seriously, you have to paint that stuff on.)

8. Two words: Lance Armstrong.

9. Two more words: Usain Bolt

10. Seriously: When have you seen someone look this happy while riding around on a bicycle?

11. You can walk around like a normal human being in a pair of running shoes.

12. You get a much better workout in a shorter amount of time.

13. Runners are better lovers. This is a scientifically proven fact.

14. Runners don’t try to run in the middle of traffic. We very sensibly keep to the left side of the road, so we can see (and avoid) cars easier. Smart!

15. If you fall while running, you aren’t falling off of anything or tangling your body up in a hunk of metal.

16. Runners are generally much more attractive and financially independent. Also a scientific fact.

17. We don’t give beginning runners condescending nicknames, like “Fred,” or use silly words for our gear, like calling clothes “kit.”

18. Ever hear of a cyclist’s high? NOPE.

19. You don’t have to re-inflate your shoes before starting a run, now do you?

20. …and you won’t get stranded in the middle of a long run because that shoe went flat.

21. …or because the chain fell off, or any one of hundreds of other mechanical errors.

22. You can bring your dog on a run (and still get a workout).

23. Cyclists need their own lanes so they don’t interfere with traffic. Runners need … shoes. (And you can find just the right pair here.)

24. Running is a key component in nearly every major sport. Cycling is a key component in … cycling.

25. Collarbones aren’t “made to be broken” in running.

26. Two words: helmet hair.

27. I mean, you burn like pretty much zero calories biking. What’s even the point?

28. You can socialise a lot more during a run – without getting bugs down your throat.

29. In fact, smiling, waving, and saying hello are actually welcome among runners!

30. Travelling? You can pack your gear into a backpack and go running anywhere in the world.

31. Cyclists have bad breath.

32. Running doesn’t ever require you to tuck your pants into your socks.

33. You don’t have to worry about anyone stealing your running shoes.

34. Those cycling tan lines look ridiculous, to say nothing of those little hats.

35. And why are they called “clipless pedals” when you have to clip into the pedals? This makes no sense!

36. Ever notice how triathlons save the best event for last?

37. And finally: You don’t need training wheels to learn how to run. Anyone can do it!