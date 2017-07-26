Best 15 All-Weather Jackets For Any Conditions

This season’s jackets are so inviting, you’ll find yourself making regular excuses to leave the comfort of your duvet behind in favour of a fresh winter run. We’ve handpicked 10 running jackets suitable for all conditions, and 5 popular puffers to keep you warm post-run. – By Ryan Scott

ON THE RUN





01/ Asics FuzeX Packable Jacket R1400

A no-fuss, lightweight, running-specific jacket. Has a hood, and is resistant to light rain. Dries quickly, and can be folded up and stowed away easily, even on the trails.

02/ Asics Waterproof Jacket R2400 (Best in the rain)

A waterproof jacket is an essential item in your bag of winter tricks. This jacket features a tailored hoodie, which is adjustable and can be gathered around the face for a secure fit. The hoodie doesn’t obscure your view by sitting too low on the brow. Seams are welded and sealed to prevent leakage.

03/ Columbia Trail Endeavor Jacket R1600

One simple jacket to tackle all the elements – water-resistant, wind-resistant, and easy to pack away. Tester Jenny Bell, from Cape Town, said: “The adjustable Velcro cuffs on the sleeves were just the right fit. I could see my watch, without the sleeves sliding up over my hand. And the feminine design suits my taste.”

04/ Salomon Ladies Drifter Mid Vest R1700

Best for when the weather can’t make up its mind. A high collar integrated with a fitted hood protects your neck, all the way up to the mouth. The jacket is reversible: one side is water-resistant, and the other is like a puffer jacket. Marie Joubert, from Harrismith, says: “I used to take a jacket out running, only to end up overheating. This gilet keeps the early-morning cold out, but it doesn’t get too hot when the sun’s out later in the day.”

05/ First Ascent Men’s X-Trail Jacket R1500

Undecided about whether or not to take a jacket? Pack the X-Trail. It scrunches up to the size of an apple, and is easy to carry in its pouch. The most lightweight jacket ever made by First Ascent. Includes sealed seams and underarm ventilation.

06/ New Balance Speed Run Jacket R1600 (Everyday favourite)

Best suited for breezy spring days – and low light conditions – the Speed Run adds colour to your run. The body and sleeves are made of nylon, to stop the wind. Mesh netting allows heat to escape; it runs from the midriff, all the way under the arms to the wrists. Fast-drying, highly visible, thin, and easy to pack away.

07/ Salming Abisko Rain Jacket R2500

Packed with technical innovation, and recommended if you have no choice but to run in heavy rain. It’s made from heavy-duty fabric, and the seams are sealed. Vents run from shoulder to shoulder, as well as along the chest and the upper back, which allows warm air to escape. The hood is fitted with a zip so that it can be easily removed, should you feel like freeing up your head.

A taped side-pocket keeps your keys safe and dry.

08/ Under Armour Swacket R2300

A hybrid between a jacket and a warm top. You can wear it for a leisurely stroll on a winter’s day; but it has all the technical fit you need, should you wish to break out into a run. Water-repellent finish, and fleece-lined, all the way through the hood.

09/ adidas Supernova Storm R1400

Suitable for running in most winter weather conditions, the Storm is light enough for mild weather, and protective enough to keep the wind out. Features a separate extended cuff, which reaches beyond the wrist and into the palm, and includes a thumb hole – ideal for those who need to protect their hands, but don’t want to wear gloves. Store your keys in the smartphone pocket, high on the upper arm.

10/ Puma Night Cat Jacket R2000 (Best in the dark)

Ideal for running in the evening or early morning, when you’re less likely to be seen by drivers. To test the reflective visiCELL technology, we took a smartphone picture of the Night Cat, with the flash on. The reflector fabric – which covers the entire waist and chest area – lit up like a Christmas tree.

THE PUFFERS

11/ Under Armour Storm R2000

A stylish high cut sits above the waist, which makes it feel less cumbersome than other large jackets. The fabric is water-resistant, and keeps the wind at bay.

12/ Salming Team Jacket R2600

The kind of ‘Bring it on!’ jacket that has you hoping for the coldest weather. Reversible, should you prefer blue. Bold and brash retro look, and toasty as anything.

13/ First Ascent Transit Down Jacket R2000

The local brand has released a world-class puffer jacket. Available in a women-specific fit, it’s sure to keep you snug all winter.



14/ Columbia Dualistic Jacket R2000

Includes Omni-Heat: a reflective thermal technology, introduced five years ago, that we’ve grown to love. It isn’t stuffed with feathers, which means the cut is stylish – similar to the classic Barbour jacket.



15/ K-Way Puffer Tundra Down Jacket R1700

The limited-edition design is filled with 90% duck down. Compresses easily into an internal stuff bag, for easy packing and transport.