GEAR CHECK: Asics GT-2000 5

Asics GT-2000 5: R2 300

We were excited about the direction the GT-2000 4 took a year ago; and given that the midsole and outsole are unchanged, we like the fifth iteration of this series too. “Long-time lovers of the 2000 will love this one,” says Rizqa Campa, a 45-year-old tester from Bo-Kaap, who has run in versions of the GT-2000 since 1996.

“It has always been a staple of my running. The shoe isn’t anything fancy, which is good for me, but it provides all-round good support, and is comfortable for pounding out the kilometres.” Other testers echoed those sentiments, and praised the shoe’s comfort. A seamless, breathable upper wraps the foot smoothly.

Weight: 277g