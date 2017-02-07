Pump Up Your Post-Run Smoothie

Use these ingredients to make a powerful recovery snack. – By Liz Applegate

It’s no secret runners love smoothies, and with good reason. A well-made is a nutritional powerhouse. With the right ingredients (and limited added sugar!), this blended concoction supplies protein, energising carbs, and a wealth of vitamins, minerals, and health-boosting compounds that can speed recovery and help keep your body strong.

Protein

Include 20 to 25 grams of protein in your post-run smoothie to boost muscle recovery.

Plain Greek yoghurt: 20 g per cup

Cottage cheese: 26 g per cup

Yoghurt: 12 to 15 g per cup

Milk, low-fat or skim: 8 g per cup

Soy milk: 6 to 7 g per cup

Protein powders (whey, soy, pea): 12 to 25 g per scoop (check the label as sources vary in protein content)



Fruit

Aim for one to two medium-sized pieces, leaving on the peel when practical. Fruit supplies a wealth of vitamins and other antioxidants that aid muscle recovery. It’s also packed with hearth-healthy soluble fiber and a great source of pre- and post-run carbs.

1 cup berries (fresh or frozen)

Citrus fruit (if organic, use the peel for added benefit)

Banana

Apple with skin

Mango, pineapple, papaya

1 cup grapes

Peaches, nectarines, and apricots

Use frozen fruit for for added chill, or use 2 to 4 ice cubes per smoothie (less for thicker consistency).

Adding 1/2 cup of 100 percent fruit juice will make your smoothie less viscous and pack in a little more nutrition.

Veggies

Adding veggies (raw or cooked but chilled) to your smoothie is an easy way to work up to your daily goal of two to three cups per day. Use well-rinsed and clean veggies; peel when needed.

Leafy greens (like spinach and kale)

Carrots

Tomatoes

Colourful peppers without the seeds

Add-ins

For an added boost of essential nutrients or a hint of sweetness for those veggie-based smoothies, try one of these.

Agave syrup, honey, or coconut sugar give a little extra sweetness; these count as added sugar so go easy: 1 to 2 tsp. per smoothie

Chia seeds or ground flaxseed for omega-3s and fiber

Almond or other nut butters for heart-healthy fats and vitamin E – a potent antioxidant