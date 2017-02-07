Pump Up Your Post-Run Smoothie

Pump Up Your Post-Run Smoothie7 Feb 2017
Use these ingredients to make a powerful recovery snack. – By Liz Applegate
It’s no secret runners love smoothies, and with good reason. A well-made is a nutritional powerhouse. With the right ingredients (and limited added sugar!), this blended concoction supplies protein, energising carbs, and a wealth of vitamins, minerals, and health-boosting compounds that can speed recovery and help keep your body strong.
Protein
Include 20 to 25 grams of protein in your post-run smoothie to boost muscle recovery.
Plain Greek yoghurt: 20 g per cup
Cottage cheese: 26 g per cup
Yoghurt: 12 to 15 g per cup
Milk, low-fat or skim: 8 g per cup
Soy milk: 6 to 7 g per cup
Protein powders (whey, soy, pea): 12 to 25 g per scoop (check the label as sources vary in protein content)
Fruit
Aim for one to two medium-sized pieces, leaving on the peel when practical. Fruit supplies a wealth of vitamins and other antioxidants that aid muscle recovery. It’s also packed with hearth-healthy soluble fiber and a great source of pre- and post-run carbs.
1 cup berries (fresh or frozen)
Citrus fruit (if organic, use the peel for added benefit)
Banana
Apple with skin
Mango, pineapple, papaya
1 cup grapes
Peaches, nectarines, and apricots
Use frozen fruit for for added chill, or use 2 to 4 ice cubes per smoothie (less for thicker consistency).
Adding 1/2 cup of 100 percent fruit juice will make your smoothie less viscous and pack in a little more nutrition.
Veggies
Adding veggies (raw or cooked but chilled) to your smoothie is an easy way to work up to your daily goal of two to three cups per day. Use well-rinsed and clean veggies; peel when needed.
Leafy greens (like spinach and kale)
Carrots
Tomatoes
Colourful peppers without the seeds
Add-ins
For an added boost of essential nutrients or a hint of sweetness for those veggie-based smoothies, try one of these.
Agave syrup, honey, or coconut sugar give a little extra sweetness; these count as added sugar so go easy: 1 to 2 tsp. per smoothie
Chia seeds or ground flaxseed for omega-3s and fiber
Almond or other nut butters for heart-healthy fats and vitamin E – a potent antioxidant