6 Ways To Upgrade Grilled Cheese

6 Ways To Upgrade Grilled Cheese18 Jul 2017
Power your run with these delicious, melty sandwiches. – By Matthew Kadey
Grilled cheese sandwiches aren’t just for kids. These six creations will delight even the most grown-up palate.
For each recipe, heat a pat of butter on medium-low, and grill sandwich until both sides are crispy and cheese has softened.
Vegetarian? Even without meat, each sandwich is packed with protein and nutrients.
Smoky Black Bean
Stay full with the fibre and plant protein from black beans.
Ingredients
2 slices whole-grain bread
Black beans, mashed
Roasted red peppers, sliced
Grated smoked Cheddar cheese
Avocado, thinly sliced
Instructions
Top 1 slice whole-grain bread with mashed black beans, sliced roasted red pepper, grated smoked Cheddar cheese, thinly sliced avocado, and second bread slice.
Nutrition Information
424 calories, 18 g protein, 35 g carbs, 9 g fibre, 5 g sugar, 25 g total fat,
12 g sat fat, 623 mg sodium
Apple Cheddar
Antioxidant-rich apples and omega 3–packed walnuts add crunch.
Ingredients
2 slices whole-grain bread
Apple, thinly sliced
Grated sharp Cheddar cheese
Fresh sage, chopped
Walnuts, chopped
Instructions
Top 1 slice whole-grain bread with thinly sliced apple, grated sharp Cheddar cheese, chopped fresh sage, chopped walnuts, and second bread slice.
Nutrition Information
435 calories, 17 g protein, 33 g carbs, 6 g fibre, 9 g sugar, 27 g total fat,
14 g sat fat, 524 mg sodium
Salmon Beet
Nitrates from beets and omega fats in salmon may improve muscle endurance.
Ingredients
2 slices marble rye or pumpernickel bread
Smoked salmon
Lemon juice
Cream cheese
Roasted beets, sliced
Dill
Instructions
Top 1 slice marble rye or pumpernickel bread with smoked salmon, a squeeze of lemon juice, a schmear of cream cheese, sliced roasted beets, dill, and second bread slice, coated with more cream cheese.
Nutrition Information
470 calories, 25 g protein, 31 g carbs, 4 g fibre, 5 g sugar, 28 g total fat,
14 g sat fat, 552 mg sodium
Chicken Fig
Roasted chicken is high in protein, and figs give you bone-building calcium.
Ingredients
2 slices whole-grain bread
Fig preserves
Rosemary, minced
Rotisserie chicken, sliced
Grated baby spinach
Fontina cheese
Instructions
Spread fig preserves on 1 slice whole-grain bread and top with minced rosemary, sliced rotisserie chicken, grated baby spinach, Fontina cheese, and second bread slice.
Nutrition Information
483 calories, 32 g protein, 38 g carbs, 5 g fibre, 13 g sugar, 23 g total fat,
12.5 g sat fat, 763 mg sodium
Caprese
The vitamin C in tomatoes helps protect runners from colds.
Ingredients
2 slices sourdough bread
Basil pesto
Prosciutto, thinly sliced
Grated mozzarella cheese
Tomato, sliced
Arugula
Instructions
Spread basil pesto on 1 slice sourdough bread, and top with thinly sliced prosciutto, grated mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato, arugula, and second bread slice.
Nutrition Information
437 calories, 22 g protein, 36 g carbs, 2 g fibre, 3 g sugar, 23 g total fat,
12 g sat fat, 989 mg sodium
Steak Kimcheeze
Energise your runs with the iron in steak, and keep your gut healthy with the probiotics found in kimchi.
Ingredients
2 slices whole-grain bread
Grated Jack cheese
Grated Provolone cheese
Grated Havarti cheese
Sirloin or flank steak, cooked and thinly sliced
Kimchi
Instructions
Top 1 slice whole-grain bread with grated Jack, Provolone, or Havarti cheese, thinly sliced cooked sirloin or flank steak, chopped kimchi, and second bread slice.
Nutrition Information
493 calories, 34 g protein, 24 g carbs, 5 g fibre, 3 g sugar, 29 g total fat,
16 g sat fat, 714 mg sodium