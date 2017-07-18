6 Ways To Upgrade Grilled Cheese

Power your run with these delicious, melty sandwiches. – By Matthew Kadey

Grilled cheese sandwiches aren’t just for kids. These six creations will delight even the most grown-up palate.

For each recipe, heat a pat of butter on medium-low, and grill sandwich until both sides are crispy and cheese has softened.

Vegetarian? Even without meat, each sandwich is packed with protein and nutrients.

Smoky Black Bean

Stay full with the fibre and plant protein from black beans.

Ingredients

2 slices whole-grain bread

Black beans, mashed

Roasted red peppers, sliced

Grated smoked Cheddar cheese

Avocado, thinly sliced

Instructions

Top 1 slice whole-grain bread with mashed black beans, sliced roasted red pepper, grated smoked Cheddar cheese, thinly sliced avocado, and second bread slice.

Nutrition Information

424 calories, 18 g protein, 35 g carbs, 9 g fibre, 5 g sugar, 25 g total fat,

12 g sat fat, 623 mg sodium

Apple Cheddar

Antioxidant-rich apples and omega 3–packed walnuts add crunch.

Ingredients

2 slices whole-grain bread

Apple, thinly sliced

Grated sharp Cheddar cheese

Fresh sage, chopped

Walnuts, chopped

Instructions

Top 1 slice whole-grain bread with thinly sliced apple, grated sharp Cheddar cheese, chopped fresh sage, chopped walnuts, and second bread slice.

Nutrition Information

435 calories, 17 g protein, 33 g carbs, 6 g fibre, 9 g sugar, 27 g total fat,

14 g sat fat, 524 mg sodium

Salmon Beet

Nitrates from beets and omega fats in salmon may improve muscle endurance.

Ingredients

2 slices marble rye or pumpernickel bread

Smoked salmon

Lemon juice

Cream cheese

Roasted beets, sliced

Dill

Instructions

Top 1 slice marble rye or pumpernickel bread with smoked salmon, a squeeze of lemon juice, a schmear of cream cheese, sliced roasted beets, dill, and second bread slice, coated with more cream cheese.

Nutrition Information

470 calories, 25 g protein, 31 g carbs, 4 g fibre, 5 g sugar, 28 g total fat,

14 g sat fat, 552 mg sodium

Chicken Fig

Roasted chicken is high in protein, and figs give you bone-building calcium.

Ingredients

2 slices whole-grain bread

Fig preserves

Rosemary, minced

Rotisserie chicken, sliced

Grated baby spinach

Fontina cheese

Instructions

Spread fig preserves on 1 slice whole-grain bread and top with minced rosemary, sliced rotisserie chicken, grated baby spinach, Fontina cheese, and second bread slice.

Nutrition Information

483 calories, 32 g protein, 38 g carbs, 5 g fibre, 13 g sugar, 23 g total fat,

12.5 g sat fat, 763 mg sodium

Caprese

The vitamin C in tomatoes helps protect runners from colds.

Ingredients

2 slices sourdough bread

Basil pesto

Prosciutto, thinly sliced

Grated mozzarella cheese

Tomato, sliced

Arugula

Instructions

Spread basil pesto on 1 slice sourdough bread, and top with thinly sliced prosciutto, grated mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato, arugula, and second bread slice.

Nutrition Information

437 calories, 22 g protein, 36 g carbs, 2 g fibre, 3 g sugar, 23 g total fat,

12 g sat fat, 989 mg sodium

Steak Kimcheeze

Energise your runs with the iron in steak, and keep your gut healthy with the probiotics found in kimchi.

Ingredients

2 slices whole-grain bread

Grated Jack cheese

Grated Provolone cheese

Grated Havarti cheese

Sirloin or flank steak, cooked and thinly sliced

Kimchi

Instructions

Top 1 slice whole-grain bread with grated Jack, Provolone, or Havarti cheese, thinly sliced cooked sirloin or flank steak, chopped kimchi, and second bread slice.

Nutrition Information

493 calories, 34 g protein, 24 g carbs, 5 g fibre, 3 g sugar, 29 g total fat,

16 g sat fat, 714 mg sodium