Meet The 2016 RW Cover Search Winners!

After hundreds of entries, 46,819 votes and so many inspiring stories – the moment of fame has arrived for three lucky Cover Search contestants.

The three winners shared their personal breakthrough moments, inspiring us with stories about how running has changed their lives.

Yes, you read right – our judges have chosen THREE winners to feature on the cover of the February 2017 issue of Runner’s World magazine.

Thanks to all contestants and voters. We present to you the Runner’s World Cover Stars…

Tanya Jean Posthumus-Fox

If someone had told me seven years ago, that I would be capable of achieving so much as a runner, I would never have believed them. With consistent training, come rain or shine, healthy lifestyle changes, like quitting smoking (inspired by my Mom), and cutting out sugar, I have gone from not being able to run 1km, to actually winning 21km races.

Besides weight management, muscle definition strength, there have also been emotional mental benefits for me from running. Running is so energising (always start my day this way 1st thing), a very good stress reliever and a huge confidence booster It just started with going for a walk one day, and then I experienced that ‘Runners High’ and learnt so many new things about myself through the journey.

Justin Ducler Des Rauches

A (not so) ordinary young man, hoping to one day accomplish the extraordinary. My story stems a lot deeper than just my transformation through running.

Over the last year (and a bit), I have quit smoking 60 cigarettes a day, have lost, in total, over 30kgs.

From weighing 124.6kg to be exact (at my heaviest). I have run three half-marathon races this year. I am a part-time student as well as full-time employed, pursuing the arduous journey to become a CA (SA). While doing the above, I am also a Novice Comrades 2017 entrant, now running 60km weeks. And I proudly state, I have ADHD.

Gaopaleloe Mokhitli



I am a single mother to a lovely 13-year-old young lady. I started walking in 2013 which subsequently became running, when I failed to paint my toes.

My 118kg self was scared of dying and leaving my child behind so that fear drove me to the streets. On the 08/10/16, I ran my first 21km (as Prep for the Soweto Marathon), I felt like quitting along the way, but my 68kg self remembered that the 50kg shed couldnt have been in vain.

