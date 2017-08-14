Hero The Hedgehog, The Legend Of World Champs!14 Aug 2017
The games’ mascot, Hero the Hedgehog, stole the show at the 2017 IAAF World Champs 10-day event. Here are his best, funniest and most entertaining moments from the championship.
Hero the Hedgehog was the star of this year’s IAAF World Champs 10-day event. Hero was created after a nationwide search in partnership with the iconic BBC children’s television show Blue Peter. He was created by Elinor, aged nine from the West Midlands, and stood out from an overwhelming response of more than 4000 entries to the official mascot competition.
Why a hedgehog? Elinor wanted to raise awareness about the declining number of hedgehogs in the UK.
And so the mascot took on a life of his own whether it was running after athletes, holding up ridiculous signs, sliding into the steeplechase water on a blow-up doughnut or just dancing his way through the event – Hero certainly lived up to his name!
Here are the best moments from the 10-day event:
Top Tweets:
📹 Not the Hero London needs. The Hero London deserves.
For one more time tonight #BeTheNext #HEROtheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/beIV8ezwC4
— IAAF World Champs (@IAAFWorldChamps) August 13, 2017
This is Hero’s world. We’re all just living in it. #BeTheNext #HEROtheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/j1RDO9YTga
— IAAF World Champs (@IAAFWorldChamps) August 9, 2017
OOOF! That’s got to hurt! Could Hero the Hedgehog be the unsung star of @IAAFWorldChamps #London2017? pic.twitter.com/tfEF0fGIxc
— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) August 9, 2017
Love a good fanfare…#HEROthehedgehog pic.twitter.com/VmUa8wNabc
— HEROtheHedgehog (@HEROtheHedgehog) August 7, 2017
#ThursdayThoughts brought to you by #HEROthehedgehog pic.twitter.com/QdzMGpGDBi
— IAAF World Champs (@IAAFWorldChamps) August 10, 2017
Ermmmm… Hero the Hedgehog, we’re not sure that’s a swimming pool. 🤔#London2017 #bbcathletics https://t.co/e8sKMTC6cH pic.twitter.com/2hVxpJmJf2
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 6, 2017
#MondayMotivation brought to you by #HEROthehedgehog pic.twitter.com/M2S2EYbF8l
— IAAF World Champs (@IAAFWorldChamps) August 14, 2017
Stay focused @WightmanGeoff ☕️ #BeTheNext caterer #HEROthehedgehog 🙈 pic.twitter.com/aQQqmxD86j
— IAAF World Champs (@IAAFWorldChamps) August 10, 2017