Hero The Hedgehog, The Legend Of World Champs!

The games’ mascot, Hero the Hedgehog, stole the show at the 2017 IAAF World Champs 10-day event. Here are his best, funniest and most entertaining moments from the championship.

Hero the Hedgehog was the star of this year’s IAAF World Champs 10-day event. Hero was created after a nationwide search in partnership with the iconic BBC children’s television show Blue Peter. He was created by Elinor, aged nine from the West Midlands, and stood out from an overwhelming response of more than 4000 entries to the official mascot competition.

Why a hedgehog? Elinor wanted to raise awareness about the declining number of hedgehogs in the UK.

And so the mascot took on a life of his own whether it was running after athletes, holding up ridiculous signs, sliding into the steeplechase water on a blow-up doughnut or just dancing his way through the event – Hero certainly lived up to his name!

Here are the best moments from the 10-day event:

Top Tweets:

📹 Not the Hero London needs. The Hero London deserves. For one more time tonight #BeTheNext #HEROtheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/beIV8ezwC4 — IAAF World Champs (@IAAFWorldChamps) August 13, 2017