RUN IT OFF CLUB: Minnesh Kaliprasad

How a Durban diabetic ditched his medication – and weight for good. – By Lisa Nevitt



Name: Minnesh Kaliprasad

Age: 40

Home Town: Durban

Height: 1.74m

Occupation: Project Controls Manager

Time Required: 11 Months

Then: 91.6kg

Now: 70kg

THE WAKE-UP

It wasn’t the news I was diabetic that came as a shock to me – my mother and grandmother both suffer from the disease. It was the fact that following a healthy diet had done nothing to reduce my reliance on medication, or help to control the weight-gain associated with it. Within two years of being diagnosed, my doctor had prescribed a daily total of 16 tablets and five injections of insulin, and I piled on the kilograms. Clearly, diet wasn’t enough.

THE SHAKE-UP

I decided to start exercising; at least four times a week at first, gradually increasing to six once I felt my body could handle it. When I started ‘running’ at my local parkrun, my pace was closer to walking. But as I grew stronger, I was able to replace walking segments with running. In a bid to win back control of my health, I’ve completed over 100 parkruns, and participated in numerous 10-kilometre and half-marathon races.

THE REWARD

Being diabetic is a journey of self-discovery: each person is different, in terms of how they react to medication and food types. The simple truth is that I still self-test my glucose levels three times daily. I undergo a battery of tests every six months, to ensure my numbers are in the correct ranges.

That’s good practice, even for healthy individuals. I consult with a dietician at least once annually, and have an annual check-up with an ophthalmologist and a podiatrist.

But since I took up running, my weight has dropped by roughly 24%, and I haven’t injected insulin since August 2014. I’m also taking less oral medication. My goal for 2017 is to qualify for Two Oceans. You see, I love moving the goalposts – and if it benefits my overall health and well-being, then why shouldn’t I?

