Day 8 of Inside Lane, a daily podcast that takes an in-depth look at the stories and science behind the 2017 World Athletic Championships with sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker and Runner’s World Editor Mike Finch.

– Are the slow sprint times an indication that the war on doping is being won?

– Why Michael Johnson’s comments about Isaac Makwala are reckless

– South Africa’s remarkable performance that puts them third on the medals table.

– Shaunae Miller-Uibo’s strange stumble and why she’s favourite for tonight’s 200m.

