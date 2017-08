Sports Scientist Dr Ross Tucker and RW Ed Mike Finch discuss why Wayde van Niekerk’s ‘under’ celebrations could cost him, and the IAAF, money, how the IAAF should have handled the Isaac Makwala issue, plus the women’s 400m preview.

PODCAST:

http://www.runnersworld.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Podcast-7.m4a

The Inside Lane will be live daily from Friday, 4 August – Sunday, 13 August on Facebook Live around 10am.

Missed the previous podcasts? Listen to them all here.