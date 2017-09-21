Comrades Entries Extended To 21,500!

With the 20,000 entry cap being reached on Thursday night, 2018 Comrades runners are urged to get their entries in before the extended 21,500 entry cap is reached.

Due to popular demand, Comrades entries have been extended to 21,500 runners for the 2018 Ultimate Human Race. This applies to both online and manual entries.

Due to unprecedented demand, #Comrades2018 entries will be capped at 21,500. Enter here: https://t.co/07G9gdlWSV pic.twitter.com/HIOrUjiaeg — Comrades Marathon (@ComradesRace) September 21, 2017

“We are pleased with the way the entry process has been going so far, especially noting the excitement and enthusiasm of the athletes at the prospect of finishing inside the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium next year.” says CMA Race Director, Rowyn James

James adds, “We have decided to extend the entry process to include 1,500 more entries for next year’s Down Run. This decision has been taken with due consideration of the integrity of the event and the safety and well-being of participants. Those runners who have entered the race in time will still get to enjoy an ultimate race day experience.”

The Early Bird entry fee of R460.00 applicable only to South African and Rest of Africa athletes is valid until 30 September 2017. The international entry fee of R3300,00 is applicable to all entrants outside of the African continent. Entry is free to all runners who have completed the Comrades Marathon 25 times or more.

Runners can enter as follows:

– Online via the Comrades Marathon website: www.comrades.com;

– By posting their completed entry form with proof of payment to the CMA Office: P.O. Box 100621, Scottsville, 3209;

– By handing in their completed entry form together with payment at Comrades House, 18 Connaught Road, Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg.

Qualifying for the 2018 Comrades Marathon is applicable as of 27 August 2017 until 2 May 2018. Runners are advised that the 2017 Comrades Marathon will not be an automatic qualifier for next year’s race. Instead, the qualifying criteria for next year’s Comrades Marathon will be to complete a standard 42.2km marathon in under 5 hours.

See www.comrades.com for more information.