Two Oceans Half Marathon Pace Band

Target times and paces for 1h30 bus

Target is 1:29.30 for a 30 second buffer

Average overall pace is ± 4:15/km

All pace-makers go off in A-group, so time loss at the start is zero

Distance (km) Target time Previous interval average pace 7km 29:40 4:14 10km 42:00 12:20 for last 3km, ± 4:07 13km 56:30 14:30 for last 3km, ± 4:50 18km 1:16:00 19:30 for last 5km, ± 3:54 Finish 1:29.30 13:30 for last 3.1km, ± 4:21

Target times and paces for 1h45 bus

Target is 1:44.30

Average overall pace is ± 4:57

Distance (km) Target time Previous interval average pace 7km 34:00 4:51 10km 48:00 14:30 for last 3 km, ± 4:50 13km 1:04:30 16:30 for last 3km, ± 5:30 18km 1:28.15 23:45 for last 5km, ± 4:45 Finish 1:44.30 16:15 for last 3.1km, ± 5:15

Remember that even though this bus is near the front, there may be some time loss at the start. I have assumed no time loss (a B-seeding for wave 1 or at the front of wave 2), which means the average pace of running for this first interval may need to be slightly quicker than indicated in order to bring the average pace to target at that point.

Target times and paces for 2h00 bus

Target is 1:59.00

Average pace is ± 5:38/km

Assuming ± 1:00 to 1:30 is lost at the start

Distance (km) Target time Previous interval average pace 7km 40:30 5:34, plus ± 1:30 lost to start 10km 56:30 16:00 for last 3km, ± 5:20 13km 1:15.00 18:30 for last 3 km, ± 6:10 18km 1:41.00 26:00 for last 5km, ± 5:12 Finish 1:59.00 18:00 for last 3.1km, ± 5:48

The time loss of about 60 sec is based on this bus starting in either C group (first wave) or within the first 50m of the front of the second wave. The 7km target consists of 90seconds at the start, plus an actual running time of 39:00, so the running pace per kilometer in this interval needs to be 5:34/km.

Target times and paces for 2h30 bus

Target is 2:28.00

Average pace is ± 7:01/km

Assuming ± 2:00 lost at the start

Distance (km) Target time Previous interval average pace 7km 51:00 7:05, plus ± 2:00 lost to start 10km 1:11.15 20:15 for last 3km, ± 6:45 13km 1:33.45 22:30 for last 3km, ± 7:30 18km 2:05.45 32:00 for last 5km, ± 6:24 Finish 2:28.00 22:15 for last 3.1km, ± 7:12

The target time at 7km includes a 2 minute loss at the start – pacers to start within 50-100m of the front of E-group. The running pace up to 7km therefore needs to be 7:00-7:10/km, which will bring you to the target of 51:00

Target times and paces for 3h00 bus

Target is 2:58.00

Average pace is 8:26/km

Assuming ± 4 min lost at the start

Distance (km) Target time Previous interval average pace 7km 1:03.00 8:26, plus ± 4 min lost to start 10km 1:27.18 24:18 for last 3km, ± 8:06 13km 1:54.18 27:00 for last 3km, ± 9.00 18km 2:32.36 38:18 for last 5km, ± 7:40 Finish 2:58:00 25:24 for last 3.1km, ± 8:11

The target time at 7km accounts for approximately 4 min lost at the start. The actual running time is therefore 59 min, at a pace of 8:26.

