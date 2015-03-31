Two Oceans Half Marathon Pace Band

Two Oceans Half Marathon Pace Band31 Mar 2015
Achieve your Two Oceans goal!
Download the pace band, cut out your desired time and take it with you. If you’re after a specific time, create your own personal pace band, here,
Target times and paces for 1h30 bus
- Target is 1:29.30 for a 30 second buffer
- Average overall pace is ± 4:15/km
- All pace-makers go off in A-group, so time loss at the start is zero
|
Distance (km)
|
Target time
|
Previous interval average pace
|
7km
|
29:40
|
4:14
|
10km
|
42:00
|
12:20 for last 3km, ± 4:07
|
13km
|
56:30
|
14:30 for last 3km, ± 4:50
|
18km
|
1:16:00
|
19:30 for last 5km, ± 3:54
|
Finish
|
1:29.30
|
13:30 for last 3.1km, ± 4:21
Target times and paces for 1h45 bus
- Target is 1:44.30
- Average overall pace is ± 4:57
|
Distance (km)
|
Target time
|
Previous interval average pace
|
7km
|
34:00
|
4:51
|
10km
|
48:00
|
14:30 for last 3 km, ± 4:50
|
13km
|
1:04:30
|
16:30 for last 3km, ± 5:30
|
18km
|
1:28.15
|
23:45 for last 5km, ± 4:45
|
Finish
|
1:44.30
|
16:15 for last 3.1km, ± 5:15
Remember that even though this bus is near the front, there may be some time loss at the start. I have assumed no time loss (a B-seeding for wave 1 or at the front of wave 2), which means the average pace of running for this first interval may need to be slightly quicker than indicated in order to bring the average pace to target at that point.
Target times and paces for 2h00 bus
- Target is 1:59.00
- Average pace is ± 5:38/km
- Assuming ± 1:00 to 1:30 is lost at the start
|
Distance (km)
|
Target time
|
Previous interval average pace
|
7km
|
40:30
|
5:34, plus ± 1:30 lost to start
|
10km
|
56:30
|
16:00 for last 3km, ± 5:20
|
13km
|
1:15.00
|
18:30 for last 3 km, ± 6:10
|
18km
|
1:41.00
|
26:00 for last 5km, ± 5:12
|
Finish
|
1:59.00
|
18:00 for last 3.1km, ± 5:48
The time loss of about 60 sec is based on this bus starting in either C group (first wave) or within the first 50m of the front of the second wave. The 7km target consists of 90seconds at the start, plus an actual running time of 39:00, so the running pace per kilometer in this interval needs to be 5:34/km.
Target times and paces for 2h30 bus
- Target is 2:28.00
- Average pace is ± 7:01/km
- Assuming ± 2:00 lost at the start
|
Distance (km)
|
Target time
|
Previous interval average pace
|
7km
|
51:00
|
7:05, plus ± 2:00 lost to start
|
10km
|
1:11.15
|
20:15 for last 3km, ± 6:45
|
13km
|
1:33.45
|
22:30 for last 3km, ± 7:30
|
18km
|
2:05.45
|
32:00 for last 5km, ± 6:24
|
Finish
|
2:28.00
|
22:15 for last 3.1km, ± 7:12
The target time at 7km includes a 2 minute loss at the start – pacers to start within 50-100m of the front of E-group. The running pace up to 7km therefore needs to be 7:00-7:10/km, which will bring you to the target of 51:00
Target times and paces for 3h00 bus
- Target is 2:58.00
- Average pace is 8:26/km
- Assuming ± 4 min lost at the start
|
Distance (km)
|
Target time
|
Previous interval average pace
|
7km
|
1:03.00
|
8:26, plus ± 4 min lost to start
|
10km
|
1:27.18
|
24:18 for last 3km, ± 8:06
|
13km
|
1:54.18
|
27:00 for last 3km, ± 9.00
|
18km
|
2:32.36
|
38:18 for last 5km, ± 7:40
|
Finish
|
2:58:00
|
25:24 for last 3.1km, ± 8:11
The target time at 7km accounts for approximately 4 min lost at the start. The actual running time is therefore 59 min, at a pace of 8:26.
