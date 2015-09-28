4 Week Half Marathon Training Programme

Hop Into A Half

You can run a half-marathon on the fly if you’re already logging several weekly 10-Ks.

Just as with crashing a marathon, long runs, tempo runs, and fartlek sessions will prepare you for the demands of the distance.

So will time off. Resting is as important as running when you’re cramming. Days off after long runs and key workouts are critical to heal damage.

WEEK 1

Long run: 10 – 12km at 80 percent of your goal half-marathon pace.

Two or three easy runs.

Fartlek workout: Run two minutes at goal pace, then jog for one minute; repeat four times.

WEEK 2

Long run: 12 – 15km.

Two or three easy runs.

Tempo workout: Warm up, then run 3 – 5km at race pace; cool down for one or two kays.

WEEK 3

Long run: 15 -18km.

Two or three easy runs.

Tempo workout (see week 2).

RACE WEEK

Long run: 15 -18km.

Two or three easy runs.

Fartlek workout: Run three minutes at goal pace, jog one minute. Repeat four times.

Race!

Too easy? Try a full marathon in four weeks.

Too hard? Go for a 5 or 10-K in four weeks.