15 of the Season’s Best Running Jackets

Big, bulky, greasy waterproof jackets are yesterday’s news. Technology has finally caught up with the needs of those running in the elements: the new breed of jacket is made of fabrics that can deal with most conditions – and some even stow away into small, convenient packages, too. – By Ryan Scott

1. Saucony Speed Of Light Jacket



The Speed Of Light will help you stay cool when you’re running at a faster pace. It dissipates heat via laser perforations on the upper back, and large mesh panels under the arm and the lower back. The Ventilate mesh stretches from top to bottom; together with the drop-tail shaped bottom hem and welded breast pocket and seams, it makes this one of the best-fitted jackets we’ve tested. Testers also rated the thumbholes, which keep the sleeves locked down.

PRICE: R1 600

The Extras

Puma Packable Woven Jacket

R1 399

Ventilation slits at the back.

adidas adiHoodie

R1 499

Reflective strip around the hoodie.

Asics FuzeX Packable Jacket

R1 300

Extended rear hem.

2. adidas Super Nova Storm Jacket



At the front and back there’s a panel made of resistant fabric, which combats oncoming weather. A softer, two-way stretch material is used on the arms, sides, and shoulders, for maximum comfort and fit. Thicker two-way stretch material forms the neck and arm extensions, and thumbholes stop cold wind from billowing up the sleeves.

PRICE: R1 299

3. adidas adiZero CP Jacket



The lightest of all the jackets we tested features a ribbed rip-stop fabric with Climaproof technology. Though the thin fabric may feel like you can stick your finger through it, you’re protected against wind and light rain. It’s a good-looking jacket, featuring a high-cut, broad waistband, and extra-long sleeves with thumbholes.

PRICE: R1 299

4. Puma Thermo Vent Jacket



The soft-shell fabric is robust and thick, without feeling too heavy. Wind won’t penetrate the jacket, except at strategically-placed high-tension vent areas, situated both at the front and the back of the jacket. This way a conduit is created, to allow air to enter and exit with minimum resistance. Bonded-vent seams reduce the overall weight.

PRICE: R2 699

The Extras

OMM Kamleika Race Smock II

R1 474

Limited stock in South Africa.

First Ascent Corefit Jacket

R849

Hand strap for carrying when stowed.

5. First Ascent AR X Jacket



Has the weatherman forecast a washout on race day? This is a great waterproof option; it’s made from seam-sealed, breathable VaporTex fabric, and packs away into the chest pocket. The most heavy-duty we’ve tested, yet still lightweight. Zipped vents under the arms help to regulate heat, and stop you from feeling uncomfortable under the waterproofing fabric.

Price: R1 999

6. Asics Waterproof Jacket



Testers were surprised that such a lightweight jacket is also waterproof. Though very thin, the fabric is actually made up of four layers, which together with the waterproof zipper and sealed seams prevents water from getting in. Testers were impressed by the elastic opening on the hoodie and the hem adjusters at the bottom of the jacket, which make for a snug fit.

PRICE: R2 000

The Extras

Salomon Park Waterproof Jacket R1 799

Earphone hole in chest pocket.

7. The North Face Storm Stow Jacket

Fully waterproof, and weighs 140 grams. The jacket packs into the left sleeve and can be easily stowed away in your tog bag. The hood can also be packed away, and has an adjustable ripcord for optimum fit when in use. There’s another adjustable ripcord at the back – below the shoulder blades, and about midway up the jacket – that gives it an extra-tight fit in blustery conditions.

PRICE: R3 899

8. Salomon Agile Jacket



Air vents on the shoulders, upper back and front ensure good ventilation. There are subtle stripes, which make the jacket reflective from all angles. It includes hand pockets, and is very light (170 grams) and windproof. The extra-tubular hem finish on the waist and sleeves keeps the jacket firmly in place while on the run.

PRICE: R1 149

The Extras

The North Face Wind Jacket

R1 179

Wind-resistant. Just 100 grams.