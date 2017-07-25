GEAR CHECK: Puma Speed Ignite Netfit

Puma’s new technology. It’s a fishnet kind of structure that wraps around the entire upper – you can see it clearly – that improves the fit of the shoe. – By Gear Ed Ryan Scott

Tweak It

The cool thing about it is that it allows you to tweak the lacing a lot – you can dial in your fit however you need it (see ‘#LacedUp’ below for some options). Forefoot too wide for you? Bring the laces down the sides of the shoe, and use the eyelets lower down to take up a little bit of that volume.

Heel Slippage

Or, if you need a bit more support out of that upper, you can bring the laces down even further on the midfoot, but a bit higher closer to the ankle. Heel slippage? Move the laces back a little, and tighten that ‘pull’ up through the heel. With this structure, there are a lot of combinations you can use.

Bend and Snap

We’ve seen this foam before, in the Puma Speed Ignite 500, which is Puma’s middle-of-the-road-cushioning speed shoe. It’s a bouncy, high-energy-return material. The outsole is the same as that of the 500 as well – when you bend it, it snaps back, so you get that lively toe-off.

Run, Adjust, Repeat

To get the most from the system, we found, you should adjust every time – according to your own feedback after, say, your first five runs in the shoe. It’s a good exercise in general, to teach yourself to become more aware of what’s happening at street level. If you make micro adjustments and experiment, the chances increase tremendously of getting the best set-up specifically for you – so don’t be lazy.

Shoe Art

The net covers the full upper area, forming a grid in which each facet is ready to act as an eyelet for the lace. This also allows room for creativity: get your hands on some colourful long laces, and let’s see some shoe art!

#LacedUp

The customisable lacing system enhances fit and support, by combining a high-grade engineered net with a form-fitting base material. You can lace the shoes according to your liking, for a comfortable fit.