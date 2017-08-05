Major Bolt Upset At World Champs

On Saturday night, all eyes were set on the final race of Bolt’s career, but the fairy-tale ending was not meant to be.



It was supposed to be the final win and run for the greatest sprinter of all time. However, the odds weren’t in his favour, as he started the race in lane four in the IAAF World Championship Men’s 100m final. After a sluggish start, Bolt pushed to his maximum, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough for the 11-time gold championship winner.

He finished third in 9.95 after controversial American sprinter, Justin Gatlin, finished first in 9.92, followed by American Christian Coleman (9.94) who came in second.

The 23-year-old Akani Simbine, who started in lane six, put in a solid effort and finished in fifth position in a time of 10.01.



Simbine raced against a tough field of runners, but in the end, it was Gatlin who shocked the spectators.

Bolt showed no fear going into the race. “You guys know that if I show up to the Championships, I’m fully confident. My coach is confident and I’m ready to go. I’m 100 per cent.”

Regardless of the outcome, it’s safe to say that Usain Bolt is and will always be one of the world’s greatest runners of all time and will be missed on the track.

Akani’s Next Race: 200m

Heats: Monday, 7 August (19:30), Tuesday, 8 August (20:30)

Semi-Final: Wednesday, 9 August (21:55)

Final: Thursday, 10 August (22:50)

