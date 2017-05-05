How To Watch Saturday’s Sub-2 Marathon Attempt

Three of the world’s best distance runners will attempt to run a sub-2:00 marathon on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know about the Nike-sponsored event. – By Scott Douglas

WHAT: Olympic marathon champ Eliud Kipchoge, two-time Boston winner Lelisa Desisa, and half marathon world record-holder Zersenay Tadese will try to break 2:00 in the marathon. The current world record is 2:02:57. Breaking 2:00 will require bettering that mark by 2.5%, a huge performance jump at the world-class level.

WHEN: Saturday, May 6, 5:45 a.m. South African time.



WHERE: The Formula One race track in Monza, Italy. The runners will do roughly 17.5 laps of the 2.4-kilometre circuit.

WATCH: The attempt will be livestreamed on the Runner’s World US site, beginning 15 minutes before the race starts. Watch it here. The stream will also be available on Nike’s Facebook page. The coverage will include commentary from marathon world record-holder Paula Radcliffe and veteran broadcaster Craig Masback, a former elite miler and former CEO of USA Track & Field who now works for Nike.

MORE INFO: Here’s some info you may want to know: