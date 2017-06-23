Fordyce Recounts Harrowing Morning Attack

“They are welcome to my shoes: They’d already done 1000km and smelled like Gorgonzola.” Comrades legend Bruce Fordyce still in good humour after being attacked on morning run – by Mike Finch

Nine-time Comrades champion Bruce Fordyce survived being attacked on an early morning run but maintained that the robbers were welcome to his shoes because ‘they’d already done 1000km and smelled like Gorgonzola cheese.’

The 61-year-old was out on a 10km run at 5.30am and was half an hour in when a car slowly approached him.

“I thought it was a car that was lost so I walked up to to see if I could help and was suddenly staring down the barrel of two guns,” Fordyce told Runner’s World.

They kicked and hit Fordyce who landed in the nearby bushes trying to fend off the attackers.

“They were trying to pull at my shorts because I had my gate opener in the back, and I think they thought it was a cellphone. There is apparently CCTV footage of the incident and I’m embarrassed to stay that people are probably going to see my lily-white ass now,” Fordyce said.

The attackers also took his shoes, a cheap plastic watch and one of the gloves he was wearing.

The attack took place less than 500m from his home so Fordyce, in his unflappable style, returned home and decided to complete the 10km run he had set for himself.

“People said I should go and see a therapist but us runners, we know, that running is the best therapy. What better way to deal with this than to go out and finish the run.”

Fordyce admitted that he was still shaken by the incident by shouted at his attackers as they drove away.

“I shouted: Well done, you just beat up a 61-year-old… I hope you proud of yourself,” Fordyce said.