Follow In The Footsteps Of Usain Bolt!

The search is officially on for athletes in the U14, U15, U16, U17 and U19 categories hoping to secure their running future at the PUMA School of Speed 2018 event.

Launched in November 2016, the PUMA School of Speed is headed by the World’s Fastest Man, Usain Bolt, who has appointed Thando Roto, South Africa’s second fastest man over 100m, as his Vice Principal in South Africa.

The 2018 series will be hosted at the PUC Mc Arthur Stadium, Potchefstroom on Saturday, 20 January 2018, University of Johannesburg on Wednesday, 31 January, Kings Park Stadium, Durban on Saturday, 10 February, Dal Josafat, Paarl on Monday, 26 February and Bestmed Tuks Stadium, Pretoria on Saturday, 3 March.

Athletes can enter the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, short hurdles and relays as well as long and high jump. The series is endorsed by athletics federations, so performances count towards qualification for provincial and national champs. The series attracts top talent with the following PUMA School Of Speed 2017 athletes representing SA at the IAAF U18 Championships: Siyabonga Ndlovu, Retshiditswe Mlenga, Zakhiti Nene, Malesela Senona, Manfred Johannisen, Katinka Louw, Curwin Gerste and Elke van der Westhuizen.

Event final prizes include PUMA School of Speed Tees, peak caps and medals. While the top three boys and top three girls at each meet, determined by the APE/ASA table, also win a pair of PUMA spikes, product and discount vouchers, and become part of PUMA’s elite running ambassador programme alongside Henricho Bruintjies, Jerry Motsau, Rantso Mokopane, Simonay Weitz and the Phalula sisters, for one calendar year.

The six stars also get complimentary entries into premier PUMA running events the FNB Cape Town 12 ONERUN, the FNB Joburg 10K CITYRUN and the FNB Durban 10K CITYSURFRUN.

“The School of Speed was exceptionally well received in its maiden year,” says PUMA Marketing Director Brett Bellinger. “We are excited to continue this momentum and grow the sport. We’re even more excited to welcome new talent to our growing ambassador programme in 2018.”

DATES

PUMA School of Speed #1: Saturday 20 Jan, PUC Mc Arthur Stadium, Potchefstroom.

PUMA School of Speed #2: Wednesday 31 January, University of Johannesburg.

PUMA School of Speed #3: Saturday 10 February, Kings Park Stadium, Durban.

PUMA School of Speed #4: Monday 26 February, Dal Josafat, Paarl

PUMA School of Speed #5: Saturday 3 March, Bestmed TUKS Stadium, Pretoria

Cost: Free

For more information, visit http://schoolofspeed.com/.