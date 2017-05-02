The Art of Urban Running

To the creative thinker the city can present the ideal training ground. Here are a few of my own interpretations or tips on how to use the urban environment to your advantage and achieve greater running success. – By Anthony Famiglietti

1. The streets are your canvas

When I run, the streets of New York are my canvas. I’m not limited by boundaries and I control time though my level of exertion and movement. If you can see running as art you will most likely enjoy it better and open yourself to many unseen opportunities. While running, enjoy the eccentric people, places, and experiences that an urban surrounding offers.

2. Make way

The main issue I face running in the city is the enormous amount of people I have to make my way through on a daily basis. Rather than get frustrated, I decided to use the problem to better my competitive running. Frustration and anxiety can be key contributors to a bad race performance. Leaving irritation behind, I learned to see other runners as training tools. The challenge is to keep your concentration and stay on an even pace while passing through them safely and quickly. This is a great exercise in focus, an intangible quality found in great competitors. Use the opportunity to learn to move fluidly and smoothly through the crowd without breaking pace or rhythm. You’ll see improvements in races when running from the back of the pack.



3. Step it up

Most city dwellers, myself included, have small apartments. There is little or no room for weight equipment. We also have to deal with the constant stop-and-go of the street lights while out on runs. To deal with both of these problems, I’ll use a crosswalk sign for pull-ups or a stairway for step-ups while waiting for the lights to change. This works great and saves time. Stretching at lights is the logical alternative to an impromptu weight routine, but it’s just too mundane for my liking.



4. See the light

Traffic lights are on timers and change over at exactly the same pace day in and day out. I usually run the same route out and back to Central Park for my easy days. I know how long it takes me to get to certain intersections and when the lights will change upon my arrival. I pay attention to the details so if I get to a stop light too late and it turns to red, I know I’m having an off day. This way I can determine how fatigued I am from a previous workout day. I don’t have a coach here to do a physical status check so this is very helpful.

The overall idea is to get creative and make up your own thing. Use grocery bags on your walk home from the store to do some arm curls. Walk or run the stairs to your apartment or your office. Whatever it takes, the possibilities in the city are endless and opportunity abounds. See and approach running in your own unique way. Then maybe someday you’ll reach the next level of success, win some prize money and have your chance to bow like this.