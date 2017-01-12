Wear fitness your way with the Fitbit Alta Fitness Wristband!

Motivation is your best accessory with Fitbit Alta – a customisable fitness tracker designed to fit your personal style. Stay motivated by tracking all-day activity – steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes – and get credit for workouts with SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition. At night, track your sleep and set a silent alarm to get your best rest. No matter where you go, the easy-to-read OLED screen keeps goals in focus with stats, time and call/text notifications display. And with accessory wristbands in metal, leather and sport, find the right style for every occasion. Wear fitness your way with Fitbit Alta, available at iStore for R2,499. Key Features:

1. Track steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes

2. See stats and time with a bright OLED tap display

3. Track length/quality of sleep, set a silent, vibrating alarm

4. Personalise with interchangeable metal, leather and classic bands (sold separately)

5. See reminders to move get motivational messages that help keep you active throughout the day

6. Effortlessly and automatically record workouts to your dashboard with SmartTrack

7. Get call, text, calendar notifications easily (when phone is nearby)

8. Customise your clock and choose between portrait or landscape layout

9. Comfortable band designed for day and night 10. Sync stats wirelessly to your computer (200+ smartphones (iOS, Android, Windows)

Enter to win one of three Fitbit Alta fitness trackers below! The competition closes at midnight on Tuesday, 31 January 2017.

Win 1 of 3 Fitbit Alta's Worth R2,499! First Name *

Last Name *

Email Address *

Mobile Number *

Would you like to subscribe to our newsletters? Yes! Sign me up to Runner's World Extra (delivered every Tuesday & Thursday) Yes! Sign me up to the Promo Mailer database (for info on promotions or news from advertisers)

I have read the terms and conditions * Yes



TERMS & CONDITIONS: *Winners chosen by means of a random-number generator. Prizes limited to three winners. Offer valid until Tuesday, 31 January 2017. No correspondence will be entered into. Prize is not transferable and may not be converted into cash. If email addresses are provided, you will receive promotional information from Media24. Winners will be notified by telephone or email, and will forfeit prize if unreachable or if prize is not claimed within 6 weeks of notification.