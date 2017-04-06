5 Ways To Cope With Race Expos

Some runners embrace the pre-race obligation while others dread it. Here’s how to get through your next race expo if you would rather be doing anything else. – By Erin Strout

The race expo. It’s a cross between a runners’ shopping paradise and an exercise in conquering agoraphobia.

Many race organisations require participants to pick up their bibs and t-shirts there, which also serves as a revenue generator and a marketing opportunity for sponsors.

But not all runners like to peruse the maze of crowded aisles in the days before a big race to try the latest energy bars, compression gear, or self-massage tools. Many runners find the expo visit the most stressful or inconvenient part of the racing experience.

For those who register for races that require the trek to the expo, we offer a few coping tips from seasoned runners.



1. Know your exit strategy.

Those who design expos create floor layouts designed to force the maximum number of attendees to have to pass through as many vendors as possible after getting their race bibs and shirts, but before finding their way out. For that reason, know an easy escape route before you gets there.

2. Go during off-hours.

If you have the flexibility to attend an expo during working hours or on the first day it opens (the big race expos go on for several days), not only is the process expedited, but it is also easier to enjoy shopping around if you choose.

3. Send somebody else.

Check the race’s policy first. If it’s allowed and you truly dread going, sometimes it’s possible to send an expo-loving friend to pick up your race materials for you.



4. Stay fuelled.

Short and simple: BRING SNACKS!



5. Make a list.

In order to stay focused, figure out beforehand if you really wants to buy anything while you’re there and if you have any pressing pre-race questions.

If all else fails?

Most race expos are at convention centers, which are usually located near bars! Carbo load with a beer before entering the expo, and take it easy!