Two Oceans 2017 Weather Forecast

Cape Town – the city where you can easily experience four seasons in a day – the height of unpredictability.

We’re holding thumbs that Mother Nature will be kind to us this weekend at the 2017 Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon. Here’s the current forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Friday, 14 April

FORECAST: Mostly sunny

LOW: 14°C
HIGH: 18°C

  • Wind: 26 km/h
  • Precipitation: 0%
  • Rain: 0 mm
  • Humidity: 47%
  • Cloud Cover: 25%
  • Dew Point: 5° C
  • Visibility: 10 km

Saturday, 15 April

FORECAST: Partly sunny

LOW: 14°C
HIGH: 20°C

  • Wind: 15 km/h
  • Precipitation: 0%
  • Rain: 0 mm
  • Humidity: 42%
  • Cloud Cover: 22%
  • Dew Point: 4° C
  • Visibility: 10 km

Weather as per http://www.accuweather.com.

