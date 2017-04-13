Two Oceans 2017 Weather Forecast

Two Oceans 2017 Weather Forecast13 Apr 2017
We’re holding thumbs that Mother Nature will be kind to us this weekend at the 2017 Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon. Here’s the current forecast for Friday and Saturday.
Friday, 14 April
FORECAST: Mostly sunny
LOW: 14°C
HIGH: 18°C
- Wind: 26 km/h
- Precipitation: 0%
- Rain: 0 mm
- Humidity: 47%
- Cloud Cover: 25%
- Dew Point: 5° C
- Visibility: 10 km
Saturday, 15 April
FORECAST: Partly sunny
LOW: 14°C
HIGH: 20°C
- Wind: 15 km/h
- Precipitation: 0%
- Rain: 0 mm
- Humidity: 42%
- Cloud Cover: 22%
- Dew Point: 4° C
- Visibility: 10 km
Weather as per http://www.accuweather.com.