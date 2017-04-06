Meet The 2017 OMTOM Ultra Pacesetters!

The Runner’s World Pacesetters have become as much a part of Two Oceans as the medals they run for. This year we have recruited our most experienced team yet, to ensure that the runners who follow the buses are paced perfectly and enjoy every step of the run.

Pacesetters Quick Guide:

04h00 Richard Flint and Warren Jeppe

05h00 Faseegh Fortune and Randall Joshua

05h30 Robert De Monk

06h00 Nelius Oosthuizen and Shaun Maregele and Veruschke Kolbe “Rushi”

06h30 Ebrahim Abrahams and Louise van der Westhuizen and Wilandi Van Der Westhuizen

06h45 Celia Pienaar

07h00 Buks Van Heerdenn and Derrick Rondganger

***

Pacesetter: Richard Flint

Bus: Sub 04h00

1. Tell us about your running background?

I’ve always been quite active, playing football for most of my life and in primary school running the odd 1,200m, so there was always some base level of fitness. I officially started running back in 2010 after getting back from the UK a little chubbier than when I left Cape Town as a young fit pup – enjoyed the pub culture a little too much!

My father-in-law invited me to join him and another family member on their usual 10km loop one day and I obliged. Ended up beating both of them in the final sprint home, not to their liking! From there, I signed up for my first 21km, but then missed out on an entry for a Two Oceans Half, so desperate to just take part, I entered the Ultra. The rest is history… I’m not quite built like a Kenyan, so I’m not the fastest, so I prefer the longer races where the test is all about endurance.

2. Have you led a pace bus before?

Me and my fellow pacesetter, Warren Jeppe, have led two buses so far. The 2016 CT Marathon and the 2017 Peninsula Marathon (both for the 03h00 bus).

3. What is the best part of leading a pace bus?

Helping others achieve their goals that they may not have thought was possible, and joining in on the celebrations of those who achieved their PB’s. Also,hopefully, making things a little less stressful for the runners.

4. What is the best part of being in a pace bus?

Strength in numbers! Although not the same amount of energy saving as drafting while cycling, there is definitely some advantage in running in a pack, especially if the notorious SE is blowing in Cape Town!

On my point above, hopefully it’s a little less stressful too, just hop on for the ride and let the bus drivers worry about pacing. Also, the common goal and encouragement from runners immediately around you pushes you to hang in there when things get tough.



5. Share with us a special anecdote from leading a bus.

We managed to get a chorus of happy birthday for Warren at the Peninsula marathon this year. I had to time it right though, so waited for a relatively flat part of the course where the going was easy and started the group off. The runners managed the full song and a few hipp-hipp-nogge-pip-hoorays! That same race it was awesome to have one of the passengers crack 3 hrs after years of trying. Winning!

6. What are your top tips for runner who join your bus?

Don’t be afraid to ask the pacesetter what the plan is and be realistic about your your goal, relative to your preparation and ability. That way your expectations are sorted early on and you can decide to commit or not. If you commit to the bus, Relax! We have just as much a vested interest in crossing the line in time as you do, so we won’t take unnecessary risks, we want as many guys getting their silver as possible!

****

Pacesetter: Warren Jeppe

Bus: Sub 04h00

1. Tell us about your running background?

I always ran through school but only the shorter distances. I’ve been doing longer running for about 12 years now.

2. Have you led a pace bus before?

Yes, I have! I have led both the Cape Town Marathon and Peninsula Marathon buses before.



3. What is the best part of being in a pace bus?

The vibe in the bus is great and so festive!



4. Share with us a special anecdote from leading a bus.

When I led the Peninsula marathon bus, we helped a fellow runner get his time of under 3 hours – he had been trying for over 30 marathons to achieve a sub-3! To see how happy he was, was incredibly special.

5. What are your top tips to runners who join your bus?

It’s all about working hard and most of all, having fun! (And don’t panic too early in the race.)

