Check Out Your 2017 OMTOM Half Marathon Pacesetters!

This year we have recruited our most experienced team yet, to ensure that the runners who follow the buses are paced perfectly and enjoy every step of the run!

Pacesetters Quick Guide:

D: 02h00 Hennie Kotze

D: 02h15 Hafiz Salasa and Michael Hendriks

D: 02h30 Adriaan Jonker and Florence Groener

E: 02h00 Courtney Groener

E: 02h15 Petro Neethling and Rassie Pretorius

E: 02h30 Eva Rienhardt

E: 03h10 – Cut-off Wilby Steenkamp

Pacesetter: Hennie Kotze

Bus: 02h00

1. Tell us about your running background

I started running when I was in primary school. My mother was part of the Sanlam Road Running Club and I went with her to a lot of the races and participated in plenty of the fun runs. I officially started with road running when I joined the Sanlam Road Running Club in 2013.

2. Have you led a pace bus before?

Yes, I have led numerous 10km and 21.1km pace busses. Usually for the 10km, I pace the 50 or 55 minute bus and for the 21.1km the 02:00 hour bus. I have also paced the Lion of Africa, Cape Peninsula, Two Oceans, Winelands, West Coast Half Marathon and the Langebaan Weskus Half Marathon.

3. What is the best part of leading a pace bus?

The best part of leading a pace bus is to motivate and help fellow runners achieving their running goals. There is more motivation and enjoyment running in a group, as others will help you achieve your running goals.

4. What are your top tips for runners wanting to join your bus?

Everyone is welcome, join in and have fun. I like to inform the runners of the average pace we must run to achieve our target time and keeping them up to date about the route profile, so runners know what to expect.

