Final Chance To Enter OMTOM 2017!

Substitution entries for the 2017 Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon will open on 9 January 2017, and runners who can no longer participate are encouraged to release their entry to another runner before 6 March 2017.

The Substitution Entry Process

• The withdrawing runner must log into the online system, click the “entries” tab on the left hand side of their profile summary and then select the “substitute” button. A voucher number will be displayed and an email containing this voucher number will be dispatched.

• The withdrawing runner needs to forward this voucher number and original race number to the runner who intends to take over this entry.

• The original entry fee is not refundable.

• Withdrawing runners are not allowed to charge more than the entry fee.

• As Ultra Marathon and Trail Run t-shirts formed part of the entry, these t-shirts will be transferred to the new runner. Any Half Marathon t-shirts ordered will remain the property of the original entrant, unless it is sold (at face value) to the new entrant. Sizes will remain as per the original order.

• The new runner must take the voucher number, log into the online entry system and click “Substitution”. The withdrawing runner’s original race number must also be captured.

• Once the substitution has been validated, the system will prompt the new runner for personal and medical information (if this hasn’t already been completed).

• The cost for a substitution entry is R150. However, other costs may still apply, including the compulsory RaceTec timing chip (if the new runner doesn’t already have one), etc.

• Runners who substitute for the Ultra Marathon are required to meet the qualification requirements and have a valid 2017 running club license.

Beware of being scammed:

With the high demand for entries – especially for the Half Marathon and Trail Runs – there are individuals who abuse the trust of runners by advertising invalid substitutions.

In an effort to streamline this process, an online notice board has been published on the OMTOM website where withdrawing runners can list their information. The list of available entries will be made available online when the substitution process officially kicks off on 9 January 2017.

Deadline for qualifier, medical & running club details submission:

Runners are required to submit their qualifier, medical and running club details for their entries by 6 March 2017. This is particularly important for Ultra Marathon participants who will forfeit their entry if they fail to submit their qualifying marathon results and 2017 running club information.

For more information, visit www.twooceansmarathon.org.za.