WATCH: How To Train For Glacier Running!

Have you got any running adventures lined up for 2018? Gear Editor Ryan Scott is training for the Ultra Fiord in Patagonia, which has the extra challenge of scrambling over glaciers!

Patagonia is on the Southern tip of Chile in the visa friendly South America and a great adventure for trail runners.

See how he simulates his training to handle the challenging rocky shale of the glaciers, and let us know what races you’ll be travelling to in 2018.

For more information, visit https://www.ultrafiord.com.