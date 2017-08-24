Tourist On The Run!

Running in a city, you discover fascinating places you may otherwise never have known existed. – By Online Ed, Penny Trevena

People generally say that seeing a city by foot is the way to go. I’ve lived in Cape Town for five years now, and I’d always considered myself in the know when it comes to my new(ish) home town. Until I went on a guided running tour, and discovered the real story behind the Mother City.

The time was set: 8am, at the lighthouse in Mouille Point. Philippa, our guide and the founder of Run Cape Town, would meet us there and take us on a whirlwind trot around the city.

Armed with cameras, comfortable running shoes and some water, we took off. Philippa originally got involved in urban running tours when she was living in Buenos Aires, and decided to bring the concept back to her home town. Run Cape Town was born in 2013.

As our group cruised down to the V&A Waterfront, Philippa shared historic details, fun facts and anecdotes. She pointed out shipwrecks, and the statues of iconic South African Nobel Peace Prize winners, and told us interesting stories about the harbour.

From the Waterfront, we ran over the 2010 World Cup Fan Walk bridge and into the heart of the CBD. Then on to Adderley Street, Long Street and Spin Street. Philippa shared her knowledge of the slave trade, and the historic buildings and landmarks that surrounded us (as well as others that used to be there, now long demolished).

We ran through the Company’s Garden, where there were hundreds of squirrels; then past Parliament and the High Court, where we saw original segregated public benches from the apartheid era – now signifying a new chapter in South African history.

Up the hill and over, to the colourful and vibrant Bo-Kaap. We visited the well-known Biesmiellah Café, and indulged in a syrupy ‘koesuster’ – aka the sugar injection we all needed!

Recharged (and perhaps a little wired), we continued our journey of discovery, learning the history of Bo-Kaap, and of the tightknit community who live there today. (By that stage, my supposed knowledge of Cape Town had been blown right out of the water!) Then over to De Waterkant; and just like that, our two-hour running tour was coming to an end.

We finished off our 12km tour by running through the Green Point Park, and then headed back to Mouille Point for a well-deserved coffee, on the Promenade – where else?!

Would I do it again? Absolutely. This tour satisfied both the runner in me, and the adventure-traveller.

What you need to know:

The entire Historical City Centre Run is 12km in total (It’ll take you around 1hr40 to complete it), but it can be adapted, for those who only want to run 5km or 10km.

You’re welcome to bring your own camera or phone, but Philippa does snap photos along the route, which she then shares with her tour groups via DropBox.

The pace is set by the group, though the longer tour is more appropriate for experienced runners than it is for beginners.

Price: R650 for an individual tour; R500 per person for two people; R450 per person for groups of three people or more.

R650 for an individual tour; R500 per person for two people; R450 per person for groups of three people or more. Run Cape Town offers eight different routes in the Western Cape, including Gugulethu, Blouberg, Darling, False Bay and more.

Visit www.runcapetown.co.za for more information.

