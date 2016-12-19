RUN-CATION: Blyde River Canyon

PLACE

Mariepskop Trail Network, Blyde River Canyon, Mpumalanga

GPS LOCATION

24’35’04”S 30’51’46”E

TERRAIN

Situated on the northern tip of the Drakensberg range, the Mariepskop trails are technical, characterised by steep inclines and declines, rocks and roots. But among the trickier sections are magical, flowing singletracks, spanning up to seven kilometres. Nearly all of the routes that leave from the Forestry Station breast the mountain, and include jeep track and singletrack through a variety of vegetation types, mostly mature indigenous forest. The further from the Forestry Station you’re prepared to run, the more you’ll be rewarded with magnificent views of both the Blyde River Canyon and the lowveld of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

GRADIENT

Intermediate – Advanced. Routes range from eight to 25 kilometres.

BEST TIME TO RUN

Mist is often present in the summer months, obscuring the rewarding views. An early start is essential; and it’s not recommended that you head out in the late afternoon, as the challenging trails often take longer than you expect. Carry water and food with you – though it’s safe to drink from the pristine streams along the trail.

DURATION

The trails criss-cross such a beautiful and unique part of South Africa that it would be a shame not to set aside at least an hour to explore them. You can run all day if you want, but you do need to plan your route well; advanced runners should take steep terrain into account.

POST-RUN

You’ll need to be self-sufficient, as the Forest Station offers only basic facilities. Back down the mountain you’ll find the Klaserie 1-Stop, where you can tuck into great food.

GETTING THERE

From Hoedspruit, in Limpopo province, take the R527 and then the R531. Turn right at the Klaserie 1-Stop onto the dirt road marked ‘Mariepskop’. Follow the signs up the mountain to the Forest Station, where it’s compulsory to sign in and pay a trail fee of R20. Allow a minimum travel time of an hour and 15 minutes from Hoedspruit. While any vehicle can get there, something with higher clearance is preferable.

INSIDER TIPS

Though it’s possible to just arrive and run, a well-planned route will add a lot to your experience. Basic accommodation is available at the Forestry Station, and there’s a campsite located on the Blyde River – a truly special spot. If it’s your first time out on the Mariepskop Trails, it’s not a bad idea to employ a guide to accompany you.

WORTH NOTING

Check-in and the purchase of a trail permit are compulsory. The first day of the Kruger2Canyon Challenge, part of the Old Mutual Wild Series, takes place on this network of trails.

Photographs by… Em Gatland

Words by… Andrew Booth

Runners… Zandile Masikane & Buyi Makhoba