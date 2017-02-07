RAVE RUN: Soweto

SOWETO

Photographs & words by…

Dominic Barnardt

Runners…

Wandile Zondo & Kabelo Lesito

GPS LOCATION

26°14’48.3”S 27°52’58.4”E

TERRAIN

Soweto: a big place, with an even bigger sense of community. It’s relatively built-up, and quite densely populated. Off the busy main roads are side streets flanked by rows of houses, shebeens, cafés, and other thriving small businesses. The main roads have good pavements, but there’s less traffic in the side streets.

Soweto is mostly flat. The level sections tend to run alongside rivers – like Klipspruit Valley Road, which passes Orlando Stadium. But in areas like Vilakazi Street, there are steep, short, punishing climbs. Vilakazi forms part of the Soweto Marathon, an iconic race that passes historic landmarks.

BEST TIME TO RUN

Soweto is busy, so early mornings at the weekend are best. Traffic picks up early during the week, as people commute out of Soweto for work. Afternoons are also an option, though even at this time there’s still a fair amount of activity.

Soweto is also a social hub: people dig hanging out with friends, and this constant hustle and bustle will add flavour to your run.

DURATION

Like I said, Soweto’s a big place. You can choose pretty much any distance and work out a loop that suits your needs. Feeling nervous? Runners from local athletics clubs will be happy to show you around. Contact Soweto Athletics Club (sowetoathletix.co.za) or Thesis Run Cru (thesis.co.za). There are also athletics tracks, like the one at the University of Johannesburg campus, where you can train on a flat surface, in a controlled environment.

OTHER ACTIVITIES

Shebeens; bike tours; bungee jumping; bird watching; Maponya Mall; Hector Pieterson Memorial Museum

REFUEL AT

Only 24-hour garages are open in the morning. Run in the afternoon, and your options open up. Like beer? Then Soweto Gold is a must. There’s nothing like a great-tasting cold one after a short, hot run. If you’re after something more substantial, local hot spots include Sakhumzi Restaurant (sakhumzi.co.za) and Chaf Pozi (chafpozi.co.za).

GETTING THERE

‘Soweto’ is short for ‘South Western Township’, which does explain where it is to a degree. It lies just off the N1, south-west of Johannesburg, close to Nasrec. Approaching from the north? Head down the N1 south; there are a few entry points off to the west from there. If you’re approaching from Roodepoort, come in through Dobsonville (one of the northernmost suburbs) on Elias Motsoaledi, or the M77.

INTERESTING FACTS

Soweto is home to two of the biggest soccer clubs in South Africa, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. A derby match at Orlando Stadium between the two giants of South African soccer is not to be missed.

Other suburbs within Soweto include Pimville, Mofolo South and Eldorado Park. In 2012, the GeoNames geographical database verified the population at 1 695 047; I’d say it’s probably closer to two million now.