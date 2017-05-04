RAVE RUN: L’Agulhas, Cape Agulhas, Overberg, Western Cape

L’Agulhas, Cape Agulhas, Overberg, Western Cape

Photographs & words by…

Ewald Sadie

Runner…

Adele Morkel-Sadie

GPS LOCATION

34°49’45.131”S 20°0’32.659”E

GRADING: Beginner to intermediate.

Stick to the path that runs along the shoreline, and you’ll experience practically zero elevation gain or loss.

DURATION

Running to the wreck of the Meisho Maru (a Japanese fishing vessel that ran aground at L’Agulhas in 1982 – you can see the prow) and back takes around 30 minutes. A return journey between the Agulhas Lighthouse and Suiderstrand will take an hour. (Note: this depends on both your level of fitness and the strength of the south-easter on the day.)

BEST TIME TO RUN

Mild coastal air takes the sting out of the heat in summer, and cooler winter temperatures are (almost by definition) ideal for running. The key to avoiding the Western Cape’s notoriously strong south-easter is to run early in the morning.

TERRAIN

Start at the lighthouse. The first kilometre is on a wooden boardwalk, which winds along the shore towards the ‘Southernmost Tip of Africa’ monument. From there, the path to the wreck is made up of a combination of pebbles, seashells and gravel. In some sections there are multiple routes, all running parallel to one another.

The varying nature of the surface can prove tricky – especially on the pebbles, which may shift under your weight. But overall the terrain isn’t very technical, and there aren’t any obstacles to negotiate.

A longer route passes the wreck, and from there you can either run on the beach, or on the district (gravel) road towards the quaint coastal town of Suiderstrand. (Note: the district road is heavily corrugated, and carries a fair amount of traffic during peak holiday season.)

REFUEL AT

There are four restaurants within a stone’s throw of each other – and all serve amazing seafood, caught fresh from the ocean that day and brought in via the Struisbaai harbour.

OTHER ACTIVITIES

Cool down after a summer run by taking a quick dip in the L’Agulhas tidal pool, which is visible from the lighthouse parking area. The small town of Struisbaai, which is a 10-minute drive away from L’Agulhas, is also worth a visit.

GETTING THERE

From Cape Town, follow the N2 towards Caledon. Turn right into Caledon and drive through the town in the direction of Bredasdorp, along the R316. Around 60km from Caledon you will pass through the small town of Napier, which is then followed by Bredasdorp, and ultimately Struisbaai. From there it’s around a 5km drive to L’Agulhas.

INSIDER TIP

You’ll probably encounter friendly fishermen and a fair number of walkers and runners during peak holiday season. The 27-metre tall lighthouse, built in 1849, boasts spectacular views (entrance fee: R15).