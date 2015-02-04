FNB Cape Town 12 ONERUN Entries Now Open

Entries are now open for the much anticipated FNB Cape Town 12 ONERUN.

Taking place on Sunday, 17 May 2015, the FNB Cape Town 12 ONERUN celebrates everything Cape Town related – the vibe, the city and the people. This fast paced, flat 12km run brings together runners from all walks of life – from local and international running champions, wheelchair athletes from around the world, businesses entering teams and fun runners taking the dress up option to the next level.

“The FNB Cape Town 12 ONERUN is one of the most exciting projects that Stillwater Sports has undertaken in recent years,” says Michael Meyer, Managing Director of Stillwater Sports. “The vision for the event is extremely strong. Together with the support of fantastic sponsors, we look forward to hosting a running event that will become one of Cape Town’s most celebrated happenings”.

EVENT INFORMATION:

Whether a professional runner, or a lover of the outdoors, own your reason for running by being part of the inaugural FNB Cape Town 12 ONERUN. Experience the thrill of taking on a fast paced 12km route that will guide runners past and through some of Cape Town’s most renowned landmarks.

Date: Sunday, 17 May 2015 Time: 10:00 Start Venue: Woodbridge Island, c/o R27 and Loxton Road, Milnerton (Cape Town) Finish Venue: FNB Portside Building, c/o Mechau and Bree Streets (Cape Town, CBD) Entry Fee (Standard Individual Package): 12km (without temp licence) – R120 12km (with temp licence) – R140 Entries Open Date: Tuesday, 3 February 2015 Entries Close Date: Friday, 1 May 2015 (no late entries)

The first 3000 standard individual package entries to pay with an FNB credit or debit card will receive a free PUMA ®Performance tee.

Additional entry options on offer include: the Gold Individual Package, the Standard Corporate Package and the Gold Corporate Package.

Training programmes for the Cape Town 12 ONERUN will be available here on 16 February.

