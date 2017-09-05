Running With Your Dog: 11 Dos and Don’ts

Want to take your dog for a run? Follow these tips to running with a dog.

You wouldn’t drag an untrained spouse out for a 8-K run right off the couch – right? And you shouldn’t throw your beloved hound into the fire, either. Though your dog was probably born to run fast, you need to start slow. Here’s how to get rolling.

Don’t start too young

Puppies shouldn’t run with you until their bones stop growing, since their joints are prone to injury. This takes about nine months in small dogs, while large breeds may grow for up to 16 months.

Easy boy

Before you start, assess your dog’s health and fitness status. If Lucky is overweight or severely out of shape, begin by walking.

If you just adopted him from the SPCA, take him out for some easy strolls to assess his energy and fitness levels.

Don’t go long…

You want to ramp up slowly, just like you did when you began running. ‘Start with three times per week for 15 or 20 minutes, and build up from there, adding five minutes each week,’ says JT Clough, a professional dog trainer and co-author of 5K Training Guide: Running with Dogs.

…Or hard

‘Just like us, dogs need a five-minute warm-up before they run,’ says Clough. Look for signs of fatigue – flattened ears, tail down, heavy panting, and hind legs dragging. If the dog is exhausted, he may sit down and refuse to continue – a sure sign you’ve gone too far or too fast. And if he’s really lethargic post-run, he might need a day or two off.

Teach Rex the Ropes

Runners may assume they can haul their dog along on a run and the animal will just know what to do. If that works for you, thank your lucky stars, but dogs can be confused, crazy, even dangerous on a run if you can’t control them. Here’s how.

Use a leash

A gentle tug lets you guide Jock’s body and attention where you want it. ‘The dog needs to learn that it can’t stop to pee every five metres,’ says Dr Robert Gillette, director of Auburn University’s Veterinary Sports Medicine programme.

Play nice

You want the dog to be within a metre of you, to one side. Reinforce good behaviour with a small treat or praise. Eventually the dog will see that the run is the real reward.

Be the pack leader

‘The dog needs to understand that this isn’t pure playtime, it’s exercise time,’ says Gillette. Begin training sessions with laps of a short route to reinforce behaviour in a familiar environment and avoid getting stranded with a dog who’s misbehaving.

Teach courtesy

If you encounter strangers on a trail, pull off to the side to let them pass without interacting with your dog. Remember, no one loves your dog as much as you, so don’t assume others want your dog to greet them.

Pick it up

No one wants to step on poop during a run or hike. Have a plan and proper gear for disposal. (And no – leaving a stinky bag under a bush doesn’t count.)

Fuel Up

Your pet needs fuel, just like you do, but don’t feed her big meals less than two hours before a run, says Dr Liz Devitt, co-author of 5K Training Guide: Running with Dogs. If you’re running more than an hour, you can offer a few high-carb treats. The same thinking applies to fluids: If you’re thirsty, odds are your dog is too. Try using a collapsible bowl that you can fill as needed. Just don’t let your pooch gulp litres of water pre-run or he risks developing bloat, a condition in which the stomach flips over on itself. On the bright side, don’t fret if Buddy drinks from a stream or a puddle, says Devitt. ‘Dogs seem to have a far higher gut tolerance for icky stuff than we do.’

What dog to run with?