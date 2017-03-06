This 2-Minute Warm-Up Is Perfect Before Any Workout

Four moves that can help you get the most out of your upcoming run. – By Brian Dalek

It’s in nearly every training plan, yet hardly any runners heed the call to get in a proper warm-up before a workout.

But doing a proper dynamic warm-up – even for just a couple minutes before you head out the door – may be just what you need to get the most out of an upcoming training run. “You’re pumping blood, warming up your muscles and connective tissue, and sending game-on signals to your brain,” writes Dr. Jordan Metzl in his new book The Workout Prescription.

Before each workout – whether it’s a run or a cross-training activity – perform this dynamic warm-up consisting of four moves. Do each exercise for 30 seconds each, moving from one move to the next.

Jumping Jacks

Stand with your feet together and your hands at your sides. Simultaneously raise your extended arms above your head and jump up just enough to spread your feet out wide. Without pausing, quickly reverse the movement and repeat as you bounce on the balls of your feet.

Forward Jacks

Stand with your feet together and your hands at your sides. Extend your right arm in front of your body and above your head, at the same time jumping just enough to put your right leg just in front of your body and your left leg behind you. Without pausing, quickly reverse the movement on your left side, switching back and forth for 30 seconds as you bounce on the balls of your feet.

Squat with Walkout

Stand with your arms stretched straight out and your feet shoulder-width apart. Perform a squat, lowering your body until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Pause, and hold that position. Place your hands on the floor just in front of you and begin to walk your hands forward until you are in an extended arm plank position. Reverse the pattern and return to the standing position.

Knees to Elbows

Assume a pushup position with your hands just outside of shoulder width. Brace your abs, clench your glutes, and keep your body straight from head to heels. While keeping your body in a straight line, bring your right knee just outside your elbow, holding for no more than five seconds. Return to the full plank before bringing your knee to your elbow on the left side.