The 10-Minute Post-Run Core Workout

Get stronger and avoid injury with this 10-minute post-run routine. – By Katie Neitz

When Jay Cardiello track ran at a University in the United States, he never took the time to work on the post-run extras that keep a body healthy. “After a workout, I just wanted to get out of there,” he says. “I ended up with a cracked tailbone, an injury that cut my varsity career short.” As Cardiello rehabbed his back, he became aware of the muscular weaknesses and imbalances that contributed to his fracture. He resumed running with a new a commitment to staying strong and balanced.

Cardiello wants runners to benefit from all he’s learned on the road to recovery. His goal is to help runners go faster and farther – without getting hurt. The workouts are short and simple: They don’t require much space or equipment. And they complement a runner’s training schedule. After intervals or a long run, do the mobility routine, which focuses on restoring range of motion. After an easy run, do the stability routine, which features core and one-legged strength work. On an active-recovery day, combine two or three of the routines. “Investing just 10 minutes will make you stronger and also happier,” says personal trainer Cardiello. “You’ll enjoy your running more, knowing that you are taking care of your body.”

Stability performance workout

This 10-minute routine (30 seconds of each exercise) builds leg and core strength. Many of the moves are single-legged to mimic the demands of running (which is essentially a one-legged balancing act) and prevent asymmetrical imbalances to improve performance and prevent injury.

Lumberjack Squats

Interlock your fingers above your head. Quickly lower into a squat while swinging your arms down. Rise back up to standing while swinging your arms back overhead.

Squat to Knee Raise

Lower down into a squat, then quickly drive your right knee as high as possible out to your side. Lower your right leg back down, then repeat on the other side.

Stability Knee Drivers (Right)

With your arms in running position, brace your core and drive your right knee up as high as possible. Lower back to standing and repeat.

Action/Reaction (Right)

Drive your right knee up and then extend it forward, to mimic the motion of running. Flex your right foot, and scrape the ground with your forefoot.

Single-Leg Squats (Right)

Lift your left leg off the ground. Bend your right knee and lower down into a squat. Pause, then return to standing.

Leaning Rotations With Reach (Right)

Balancing on your right leg, lean forward and extend your left leg back. Rotate your torso as you reach your left hand toward your right foot.

Lunge to Glute Kick (Right)

Step back with your right leg and lower down into a lunge. Come back up to standing and kick your right foot back toward your glutes.

Lunge to Front-Knee Drive (Right)

Step back with your right leg, and lower down into a lunge. Come back up and drive your right knee up toward your chest.

Stability Knee Drivers (Left)

With your arms in running position, brace your core and drive your left knee up as high as possible. Lower back to standing and repeat.

Action/Reaction (Left)

Drive your left knee up and then extend it forward, to mimic the motion of running. Flex your left foot and scrape the ground with your forefoot.

Single-Leg Squats (Left)

Lift your right leg off the ground. Bend your left knee and lower down into a squat. Pause, then return to standing.

Leaning Rotations With Reach (Left)

Balancing on your left leg, lean forward and extend your right leg back. Rotate your torso as you reach your right hand toward your left foot.

Lunge to Glute Kick (Left)

Step back with your left leg and lower down into a lunge. Come back up and kick your left foot back toward your glutes.

Lunge to Frontknee Drive (Left)

Step back with your left leg, and lower down into a lunge. Come back up and drive your left knee up toward your chest.

Walkouts

Stand tall. Reach down to place your palms on the ground. Walk out until you are in a plank position. Reverse direction, walking your hands back to your feet. Return to standing.

Balance Beams

Get in a plank position. While keeping your back flat, raise your right arm and left leg parallel to the floor. Return to the plank position. Repeat with your left arm and right leg.

Forward Walkovers

Step forward with your right leg, lifting your leg high, as if you are going over a hurdle. Repeat with the left leg. Continue alternating legs.

Backward Walkovers

Step backward with your right leg, lifting your leg high, as if you are going over a hurdle behind you. Repeat with your left leg. Continue alternating legs.

Alternating Leg Swings

Extend your arms out in front of your body. Swing your right leg forward. Bring it back down. Then swing your left leg forward. Continue alternating legs.

Salutations

Come into prayer position, palms together in front of your chest. Take a deep breath, exhale, and circle your hands out to your side, then up overhead.

* * * This workout was adapted from the Runner’s World 10-Minute Cross-Training DVD, which includes five 10-minute strength routines specifically designed for runners.

