5 Quick Exercises To Prevent Shin Splints

This simple strength plan will keep your shins, calves, and Achilles healthy. – Jordan Metzl

BODYSHOP

Mitch Mandel

You love running. And when your sport of choice involves the great outdoors, fresh air, and cruisin’ down the road, you don’t want to be stuck inside doing strength exercises.

Running can create muscle imbalances or accentuate ones you already have. Weak calves, for example, can put too much stress on the Achilles and break down the fibres that make up the tendon. Instable hip and core muscles hurt your biomechanics and overload your shins, which can lead to shin splints and stress fractures. Do these exercises twice a week – daily if you have had shin, calf, or Achilles issues in the past.

Plyometric Lunges
Lunge forward with your right foot and left arm until the shin of your back leg is parallel to the floor and your knee almost touches the ground. Push up off the ground in an explosive manner, and switch your legs in midair so you land in a lunge with your left leg forward. Left and right lunges count as one rep. Do three sets of 15 reps.

lunge_2220_1

Mitch Mandel

Straight-leg Calf Raise
Hold a dumbbell in your right hand; stand on a step. Cross your left foot behind your right ankle. Balance on the ball of your right foot. Lift your right heel and pause; then lower. Do three sets of
15 reps on each side.

2

Mitch Mandel

Bent-Knee Calf Raise
Follow the straight-leg calf raise instructions, but bend the knee of your balancing leg and keep it bent as you raise and lower your body. Do three sets of 15 reps on each side.

3

Mitch Mandel

Eccentric Calf Raises
Stand on a step with your heels hanging off the edge. Push yourself up on your toes. Then very slowly (to a count of 10) drop your heels below the level of the step. Do three sets of 15 reps.

4

Mitch Mandel

Farmer’s Walk on Toes
Hold heavy dumbbells at your sides. Rise up on your toes and walk forward for 60 seconds. If you feel that you could’ve gone longer than 60 seconds, increase the weight. Do three sets.

5

Mitch Mandel

Got something to say?

  • Shirley Brown

    Thanks for sharing these 5 Quick Exercises to prevent Shin Splints! Additionally: Here are some tips that will help alleviate your shin pain:

    Massage with Ice
    Freeze a paper cup filled with water, tear off the top edge of the cup, and massage with comfortable pressure along the inside of the shinbone for 10 to 15 minutes after running to reduce inflammation. (check below on how to do it correctly)

    Add Arch Support
    By “lifting” the arch with insoles, you take stress off of your lower legs. You don’t need to use these forever if you do strength work–think of insoles like a splint for your foot and remove them once you’re fully recovered. Try different options available at running specialty stores.

    Stretch & Rest
    Loosen up tight calves and Achilles tendons–both can contribute to shin splints. Reduce running mileage and do low-impact cross-training (biking, swimming, elliptical) instead. When you resume your training, ease in gradually. Too much too soon could cause a relapse.

    How to do Ice Massage Correctly:
    https://twitter.com/shirleygbrown5/status/831551835286691842