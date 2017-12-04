10 Essential Strength Exercises You Should Be Doing!

Do these exercises consistently, and you’ll run faster and stronger. – Compiled by The Runner’s World Editors

Whenever the topic of strength training and running comes up, most runners tend to respond with, “Wait, I’m supposed to do something other than running?” Supplementing running with strengthening exercises will not only aid in injury prevention but will make you a stronger, faster, and more efficient runner.

But runners need a different strength-training program than your standard gym rat. Instead of pushing weight away from the body with bicep curls, leg extensions, and bench presses, runners should focus on targeting the key muscles that will keep them balanced.

We asked our experts to come up with 10 essential strength exercises for runners. Worried about fitting this routine into your training schedule? Don’t worry, these 10 exercises take 30 minutes to complete and can be done twice a week. Try adding them to your easy or cross-training days.

PLANKS

Prop yourself up on your elbows with your feet slightly apart. Make sure your body is aligned, your abdominal muscles are tight, and shoulders are directly above the elbows and down and back, not hunched up. Hold this position for 45 seconds to one minute. Gradually add time as your core gets stronger.

Modifications: Plank variations include: side planks to target obliques, single leg planks, spider planks, mountain climber planks, and supine planks.

Repetitions: 3 to 5

Muscles worked: core, lower back, shoulders

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10