8 Yoga Moves for Time-Crunched Runners

Even if you only have a few minutes to spare, these poses can improve your performance. – By Cindy Kuzma

Ideally, runners would balance their bodies and minds by practicing yoga for at least an hour twice a week, says physical therapist and yoga instructor Diana Zotos. But any asanas (that is, poses) you can squeeze into your schedule may improve your performance, reduce injury risk, relieve stress, and increase mindfulness. Practice this post-run routine from certified yoga teacher Ann Mazur, founder of runnersloveyoga.com, to help release tension in the hips, quads, hamstrings, and other areas that are often tight in runners.

If you have just a few minutes, do…

Pigeon Pose

Bend your left leg and drop the knee to your left. Then, extend your right leg behind you. Press your right hip toward the mat. Inhale, then exhale as you walk your palms as far forward as is comfortable. Hold for at least 45 seconds. Repeat on the right.

If you have 10 minutes, add…

High Lunge Quad Stretch

From standing, step your left foot back to come into a high lunge. Then exhale, gently bending your back leg until you feel a quad stretch. Inhale to lift back to the start. Raise and lower three or four times. Repeat on the other leg.

Revolved Low Lunge

Start in a lunge with your right knee forward and your left knee and foot on the floor. Bring your hands into a prayer position, then cross your left elbow across your right knee for a twist. Hold for three to seven breaths, then repeat on the other side.

Lizard Pose

From a low lunge with your left knee forward, place your palms on your mat. Turn your left foot out to a 45- degree angle, then roll it onto its outside edge. Press gently on your left inner quad. Hold for three to seven breaths. Repeat on the other side.

If you have 20 to 30 minutes, add…

Double Pigeon

From pigeon pose, bring your right leg to the front, stacking your right shin atop the left. (Use a blanket or block if there is a big gap between your right knee and left leg.) Inhale, then exhale and fold forward. Hold for one to two minutes, then switch sides.

Bound Angle Pose

Sit and connect the soles of your feet. Grab your feet, inhale, and fold forward as you exhale. Hold for one to two minutes. (For a less intense version, place additional blocks or blankets under your knees for support.)

Bridge Pose

Lie on your back. Roll up from the bottom of your spine until your hips are lifted. Tuck your shoulder blades to clasp your hands under your body. Press into your heels to send your hips up and round your chest toward your chin. Hold for three to seven breaths.

Legs Up the Wall

Sit sideways next to a wall, then swivel your legs up the wall as you rest your torso on the floor. Tuck your shoulder blades under your back and allow your arms to relax at your sides or rest on your stomach. Hold for at least five minutes.