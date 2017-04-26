6 Exercises for Strong Muscles & Healthy Joints

The best moves for runners to support the hips, knees, and ankles. – By A.C. Shilton

Experts agree that one of the most important things a runner can do to prevent joint pain is to incorporate regular strength work into their training routine. Strengthening exercises condition muscles, tendons, bone, and cartilage so that they can better tolerate the stress of running. The exercises here, provided by Mark Temme, a Memphis-based physical therapist who works with runners, work the muscles that support your hip, knee, and ankle joints. Temme prescribes single-leg exercises to runners because “running is simply a series of one-legged squats,” he says. “You’ve got to strengthen your legs in a way that has a functional carryover to your sport.”

He recommends doing this routine two or three times a week. Once you can do these exercises comfortably with proper form, add weight. Temme says that runners should work up to being able to do six to eight repetitions with a weight that is heavy enough so that the last few repetitions in a set are difficult. This helps mimic the stress load placed on the body while running.

Side Plank

Start on your left side. Tighten your abs and lift your hips up. Hold for 30 seconds, then relax. Switch sides and repeat, aiming for five reps on each side.

Make it harder: Lift your top leg while in the plank position.

Single-Leg Lunge

Stand in front of a bench or chair and place your left foot on it. Squat down until your right thigh is parallel with the ground. Beginners should start with 10 repetitions (on each side), with the goal of working up to 20 repetitions.

Make it harder: Once you can do 20 reps with proper form, hold dumbbells.

Single-Leg Deadlift

Stand on your left leg. Keeping your back straight, bend forward and reach for the ground. Return to standing and repeat. Start with 10 reps (on each side), with the goal of working up to 20 reps.

Make it harder: Once you can do 20 reps with proper form, hold dumbbells.

Single-Leg Calf Raise

Stand on your right leg – feel free to touch a wall or chair for balance. Slowly lift up onto your toes, then lower down. Work up to 30 reps on each leg.

Make it harder: Once you can do 30 reps on each leg with proper form – and not using anything for balance – you can hold dumbbells.

Single-Leg Bridge

Lie with knees bent and arms extended out. Straighten your right leg. Tighten your glutes and lift your hips. Hold for a few seconds, then lower down. Work up to 25 repetitions on each leg.

Make it harder: Once you can do 25 reps on each leg with proper form, fold your arms across your chest.

Side Leg Lift

Lie on your side with your legs extended out. Lift your right leg up slowly, then lower it slowly. Do not allow your pelvis to roll forward or backward. Work up to 30 repetitions on each side.

Make it harder: Once you can do 30 reps with proper form, wear ankle weights.