5 Great HIIT Moves Runners Need To Know

Torch that extra weight in half the time with this fast-paced workout. – By Brian Dalek

Runners putting in tons of mileage and several hours per week into running may think there’s no time for anything extra in their routine. But when you realise one solid 20- to 30-minute strength-training workout can be the key to your next PR, getting up a half hour early or skipping that rerun of Friends in the evening seems a lot more tempting.

That’s the concept behind High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workouts. Just like running speed intervals on a track for a short duration can help you run better in your half or full marathon, doing explosive exercise movements in the gym in short bursts can allow you to reap benefits like getting your heart rate pumping, boosting your metabolism, and even helping control your appetite.

In the New IronStrength Workout for Runners, by Dr. Jordan Metzl and Runner’s World, you’ll learn that what you thought would take at least an hour can be done in half the time – while bringing you the same benefits. Perform the following five moves for one minute each. That’s one set. Rest for one minute before repeating the set, aiming for three complete sets for a solid workout.

Sumo Squat

Hold a dumbbell by its end over your your head and stand with your feet twice shoulder-width apart. While lowering your body until your thighs are parallel to the floor, bring the dumbbell down behind your head. Hold at the bottom position, and then return to the starting position. Perform the move as many times as you can for one minute.

Chest Press with Bicycle

Lie faceup with your hips and knees bent 90 degrees, so that your lower legs are parallel to the floor. Hold a dumbbell up in each hand, keeping your elbows bent on the floor. Pull your right knee in, and straighten out your left leg, in a bicycling motion, and press the dumbbells up. Then reverse the pattern, pulling your left leg in and straightening the right, and lowering the dumbbells back to the starting position. Perform the move as many times as you can for one minute.

Single-Leg Oppositional Star

Hold a dumbbell in your right hand above your head and slightly outside your shoulder. Squat down and bring the dumbbell toward your left foot. Contract your abs as you stand up and bring the dumbbell diagonally across your body, back to the starting position. Do both phases of the movement slowly so you move with control in both directions. Perform the move as many times as you can for one minute.

Goblet Squat

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hold a dumbbell vertically in front of your chest, elbows pointing toward the floor. Push your hips back and bend your knees to lower into a squat, your elbows brushing the insides of your knees. Push yourself back to start. Perform the move as many times as you can for one minute.

Burpees

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Squat as deeply as you can and place your hands on the floor. Kick back into a pushup position. Do 1 pushup. Bring your legs back to a squat and jump up. Land and repeat. Perform the move as many times as you can for one minute.