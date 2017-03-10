30-Minute Weight-Loss Workouts for Runners

Try a high-intensity session to torch more calories than you would on an everyday easy run. – By Jenny Hadfield

There are plenty of fun and effective workouts you can do in 30 minutes that will help you with your goal to lose weight. I shared three of my favourites below.

Some of them incorporate hard-effort running; others include strength and power exercises or hills within the workout. All of these workouts involve high-intensity periods, so they will burn more calories than your usual 30-minute easy run. (Note: The intensities within these workouts are referred to as different color zones – the yellow zone means “easy,” the orange zone means “medium,” and the red zone means “hard.”)

The key is to vary your effort level to make your body work harder during the workout and to boost your metabolism afterwards, as your body recovers. Performing these high-intensity workouts amplifies the afterburn effect, so you’ll burn more calories as you go about your day.

Before you start, it is wise to weave these workouts into your routine gradually to allow your body time to adapt to the demands of the impact on your body. If you are new to high-intensity workouts, try one per week, and run at an easy to moderate effort for your other workouts.

For example, if you run four times per week, do one of these hard-effort workouts, two 30-minutes easy runs, and one longer 45- to 60-minute easy run each week. Maintain that routine for three weeks and if all feels good and strong (no aches or pains), replace an easy run with a second hard-effort run. Make sure to spread out your hard runs (at least one easy or rest day in between) to allow recovery time.

Enjoy!

The Fat Blaster: Short, hard intervals

Warm up by walking for two minutes. Start with an easy effort and build to a brisk pace just slower than a jog. (This is an important step to prevent injury! Don’t skip it!)

Run at an easy, yellow-zone effort for five minutes to continue to warm up.

Repeat 10 times (for 20 minutes total):

Run at a hard, red-zone effort (hard, but not all-out) for 30 seconds.

Recover with 90 seconds of very easy jogging or brisk walking.

Walk to cool down for two minutes.

(As you progress, you can build to doing eight, one-minute hard intervals with two-minute recoveries.)

The Mountain Climber: A progressive treadmill hill workout

Warm up by walking for one minute.

Run at an easy, yellow-zone effort for three minutes to continue to warm up.

With the treadmill at a moderate speed, repeat five times (for 25 minutes total):

Run at three-percent incline for 90 seconds.

Run at no incline for one minute.

Run at four-percent incline for 90 seconds

Run at no incline for one minute.

Walk to cool down for one minute.

Runner’s Bootcamp: A blend of running, strength, and power

Warm up by walking for one minute.

Run at an easy, yellow-zone effort for three minutes to continue to warm up.

Repeat three times:

45 seconds Mountain Climbers

45 seconds Jump Squats

Run at a moderate, orange-zone effort for 2.5 minutes

45 seconds Walking or Alternating Lunges

45 seconds Burpees with Push Ups

Run at a moderate, orange-zone effort for 2.5 minutes

Walk to cool down for two minutes.

