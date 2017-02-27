7 Tips To Help You Make Those Evening Runs Happen

Tempted to ditch your evening run? Our expert energy and motivation tips promise to deliver a second wind. – By Sam Murphy, Katie Brown

Do… yoga

‘A simplified sun salutation increases blood flow to the brain,’ says yoga teacher Annie May Rice. Inhale deeply, lift your arms out and up to the sky. Exhale and fold down, bending your knees and hanging your head. Repeat 3-5 times.

Hear… a pulsing tune

The ‘priming’ effect of music can increase motivation, says Dr Costas Karageorghis, author of Applying Music in Exercise and Sport. ‘Generally, fast, loud music stimulates, so it can be used in a psych-up routine.’

Drink… coffee

It’ll rouse you from the late-afternoon fug and make your run home feel easier. A recent study found that as little as 60mg of caffeine (equivalent to a single espresso) boosted alertness.

Watch… sporting success

Inspirational running clips (try Mo Farah’s Rio 5000m) activate ‘mirror’ neurons in the brain, driving you to emulate what you see – running with passion and focus.

Eat… chocolate

Dark chocolate contains the flavanol epicatechin, which boosts blood flow to key areas of the brain and protects against oxidative stress, and the compound theobromine lifts the mood and acts as a mild stimulant.

See… the light

One study found that 30 minutes of indoor exposure to natural bright light at lunchtime reduced afternoon sleepiness.

Wear… red kit

What we wear affects our mental state, says the theory of ‘enclothed cognition’. Studies show that putting on something red has an ‘activating’ effect, increasing the heart rate and adrenaline levels.