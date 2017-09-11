5 Training Mistakes Every Runner Makes

Correct these five training mistakes while out on the roads and get the most out of every run. – By Jenny Hadfield

I’ve been coaching runners one-on-one, in groups and online for more than 23 years. I have guided thousands of new and seasoned runners through their training for 5Ks, ultramarathons, and everything in between. And I’ve seen these five issues come up over and over again, like a scene out of the movie Groundhog Day.

1/ Running too much, too soon

Running is a high-impact activity, and covering too much terrain before your body is ready can leave you with aches and pains that can delay your progress and lead to injuries.

Give yourself plenty of runway to build your mileage – it will give your body and mind time to adapt to the demands of running. A general rule of thumb is to ramp up by no more than 10 percent per week. If you’re running about 16 kilometres per week (four-ish kilometres, three times per week), then you should add no more than a kilometre the following week. As you build your weekly mileage, you’ll be add slightly more mileage week to week. (For example, once you’re covering 32 kilometres in a week, you could safely add three kilometres the following week.)

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5