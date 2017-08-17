5 Great Ways To Break Up Long Run Boredom

Simple strategies you can use to break up those longer kays when training. – By Jenny Hadfield

If you’re hitting the peak mileage of your training season, there is a phase where things can start to feel ho-hum. The good news is there are several ways to spice up your long run routine and revive your motivation. Try one of these strategies on your next long run.

Run in Circles

This is a tried and true approach to make the long run feel a bit easier, but I wanted to share it here because it totally works. Repeat a short 6-10km loop or out and back trail to get in the distance. This may sound like torture, but the truth is it makes the time fly by. It breaks up the longer distance into smaller bits, and you can stash a cooler with fluid refills, energy fuel, and an icy towel in your car or the bushes so you carry less on you (and have something to look forward to along the way).

Simulate Your Race Course

By simulating the race, it makes things a bit more real and can freshen up your focus. Design a course that simulates your marathon course and treat it as a dress rehearsal. Practice your pre-race dinner and breakfast, lay out your clothes, and start at the same time as the race starts. If you’re training for a hilly course, hit the hills. Don’t have hills? Break your long run into sections by running a few kays outside, then do some hills on the treadmill, and then head back outside. This also works well for dealing with the heat. You can run the early kays outside, and the later kays inside.

Mix it Up

Sometimes just running your go-to course backward can make all the difference. One year I had it with my regular loops and I packed my training vest with enough fuel and fluid for a run. Then I hailed a taxi and took it 32 kays outside of town so I had no choice but to run back home on a different route. It was a blast to navigate, and it felt like I had run somewhere.

Get Creative

Create an inspiring playlist with music, books, or podcasts. I save my favourite listens for my longer workouts, and I can’t wait to get out, get moving, and listen. Invest the first two kays to listening to your body and getting into your easy, conversational effort, and then hit the play button and hold that run steady. I do some of my best brainstorming and thinking when listening to music and audio on my longer runs.

Socialise

Join a marathon training meet up, training group run, or create your own. When I was training for a marathon one year, a friend rode at my side and kept me on target and in good company the entire way. You can also use a half marathon as a long run and add on kays before the race begins. (The race atmosphere and crowd will give you a boost that isn’t there on other training runs.) This can be an effective way to hone your race day logistics and learn to pace yourself wisely. If neither of these are options, use accountability as a motivator. Tell a friend, post it in your social network, and make yourself accountable to your long run goal.

The peaking phase of marathon training is a great time to get specific with the terrain, mix it up to keep it fresh, and look for creative ways to stay inspired.